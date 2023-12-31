Andre Drummond ended his 2023 in style, with another fantastic outing

The Bulls ended 2023 on a winning note, with Chicago getting big production out of Andre Drummond. Drummond had another excellent game vs an Embiid-less 76ers team. Drummond helped lead the Bulls to a 105-92 victory over 3rd place Philadelphia.

Drummond scored his 15 points by shooting 73% from the field, that is some top tier efficiency from the big man. He also dished 2 assists and snatched 2 steals for good measure.

Andre Drummond took advantage of Joel Embiid being out and took over the game. 20 of his 23 rebounds were defensive, Philadelphia got very few second chance points on Saturday. The Bulls dominated the boards, which turned out to be the deciding factor in Saturday’s game. Both teams shot under 30% from the 3-point line, it was a defensive game and Philly was without there best offensive and defensive player.

Andre Drummond is playing great in the absence of Nikola Vucevic who is still out with a groin injury. Drummond may not become the full time starter, but he is certainly more than earning more playing minutes when Vucevic comes back.

2023 Bulls wrap up

The Bulls start to 2023 was rough, the Bulls only recorded 6 wins in the first two months of the season. Zach LaVine went down with a foot injury on November 28th, and the Bulls haven’t looked back since. Since the LaVine injury, the Bulls have been a completely different team after that. From losing to the pistons in October to beating the Bucks, Heat, Lakers and 76ers in December.

A tweet from Bulls insider K.C. Johnson compiled some more advanced stats to show how much of an improvement the Bulls made in December.

Bulls in October and November

6-14 record

Offensive rating 108.8 (26th)

Defensive rating 115.2 (21st)

Net rating minus-6.4 (24th) Bulls in December

9-5

Offensive rating 117.3 (16th)

Defensive rating 114.1 (9th)

Net rating plus-3.2 (9th) — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) December 31, 2023

The improvement is quite impressive, but there is still room to get even better. Thanks to the December surge, the Bulls now sit in a play-in spot at 10th place in the Eastern Conference.

The Chicago Bulls will be back in action on the road, January 2nd to once again face the 76ers.

