The Chicago Bulls have an awesome virtual experience for fans to celebrate the inaugural Ring of Honor class

The Chicago Bulls will unveil their first Ring of Honor at the United Center to celebrate the history of the franchise.

The first class will feature 13 individuals that had a significant impact on the franchise. Those 13 individuals are: Artis Gilmore, Phil Jackson, Michael Jordan, Johnny “Red” Kerr, Dick Klein, Jerry Krause, Toni Kukoc, Bob Love, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Jerry Sloan, Chet Walker, Tex Winter. In addition to the 13 indivdiuals, they will also honor the and the 1995-96 team, which went 72-10 and won the 1996 NBA Championship.

With a celebration planned at halftime during Friday’s game against the Golden State Warriors, fans can get a look at a virtual experience leading up to the game at the United Center. But if you can’t make it to see the exhibit, you can do so from the comfort of your own home.

The team announced a virtual experience on Bulls.com. In addition to honoree biographies, stats and highlights, fans can read tribute essays written about each honoree from notable figures, including:

Jerry Colangelo , Chairman and Member of Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, on Dick Klein

, Chairman and Member of Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, on Doug Collins , Former Head Coach of the Chicago Bulls, on Chet Walker

, Former Head Coach of the Chicago Bulls, on Neil Funk , Former Bulls Broadcaster, on Johnny “Red” Kerr

, Former Bulls Broadcaster, on Pau Gasol , Former Chicago Bull, Two Time NBA Champion and Member of the Naismith Hall of Fame, on Toni Kukoc

, Former Chicago Bull, Two Time NBA Champion and Member of the Naismith Hall of Fame, on Phil Jackson , Former Head Coach of the Chicago Bulls and Member of the Naismith Hall of Fame, on Tex Winter

, Former Head Coach of the Chicago Bulls and Member of the Naismith Hall of Fame, on Magic Johnson , Five Time NBA Champion and Member of the Naismith Hall of Fame, on Scottie Pippen

, Five Time NBA Champion and Member of the Naismith Hall of Fame, on Pete Nordstrom , President and Chief Brand Officer, Nordstrom, Inc., on Bob Love

, President and Chief Brand Officer, Nordstrom, Inc., on Barack Obama , 44th United States President, on Michael Jordan

, 44th United States President, on Gregg Popovich , Head Coach & President, San Antonio Spurs, on Jerry Sloan

, Head Coach & President, San Antonio Spurs, on Jerry Reinsdorf , Chicago Bulls Chairman, on Jerry Krause

, Chicago Bulls Chairman, on Adam Silver , NBA Commissioner, on the 1995-96 Bulls Team

, NBA Commissioner, on the 1995-96 Eddie Vedder , Lead Singer of Pearl Jam, on Dennis Rodman

, Lead Singer of Pearl Jam, on Bill Walton , Two Time NBA Champion, sports commentator and Member of the Naismith Hall of Fame, on Artis Gilmore

, Two Time NBA Champion, sports commentator and Member of the Naismith Hall of Fame, on Michael Wilbon, Co-host of Pardon the Interruption, ESPN NBA analyst and columnist, on Phil Jackson

The essays will also be featured in the United Center’s east atrium, which will transform into a Chicago Bulls archive of never-before-seen memorabilia from all 13 individual honorees and the 1995-96 championship winning Chicago Bulls team.

At the atrium experience, presented by American Express, fans can get up close and personal with the essays, an official in-game signed basketball from the 1995-96 team, signed Air Pippen II “Pippens” and the game ball Michael Jordan used to score his career high 53 points. Fans can expect photo opportunities and a look at the Victor Solomon designed Ring of Honor crystal basketball that each honoree will receive.

If you can get to the United Center for the game to see the exhibit, we highly recommend you do so. You can see some awesome memorabilia from the players as well as celebrate the glory days.

