The Chicago Bulls’ rich history peaked in the 1990’s when Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen led the franchise to six NBA titles, including two separate three peats. While we are a long ways past the glory days, it’s never too bad of a time to re-live them.

And thats what the Bulls are planning on doing.

On Tuesday, the franchise announced the creation of their “Ring of Honor” to celebrate players, front office members and teams of the past. The inaugural class will feature the 1995-96 team that went 72-10 and won the franchises’ fourth NBA title a year after Michael Jordan’s return to the game.

“The Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor will be a first-of-its-kind celebration honoring many of the legends who have helped shape our organization over the past 57 years,” said Michael Reinsdorf, president and chief executive officer. “They have deep connections to our fans and community and represent a spirit of competition, hard work, and toughness. This January, we look forward to cementing their legacy in Bulls history and inspiring the future of our organization.”

The Bulls will add to the Ring of Honor every two years with the next class being inducted in 2026.

The inaugural class includes 13 individual Bulls legends and one team: Artis Gilmore, Phil Jackson, Michael Jordan, Johnny “Red” Kerr, Dick Klein, Jerry Krause, Toni Kukoc, Bob Love, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Jerry Sloan, Chet Walker, Tex Winter, and the 1995-96 team, which went 72-10 and won the 1996 NBA Championship.

The Bulls will honor the following players, coaches and staff from the 1995-96 team:

Players: Randy Brown, Jud Buechler Jason Caffey, James Edwards, Jack Haley, Ron Harper, Michael Jordan, Steve Kerr, Toni Kukoc, Luc Longley, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, John Salley, Dickey Simpkins and Bill Wennington

Coaches: Jim Cleamons, Phil Jackson, Erik Helland, John Paxson, Jimmy Rodgers and Tex Winter

Front Office Members: Ivica Dukan, Clarence Gaines, Jr., Jerry Krause, John Ligmanowski, Chip Schaefer, Jim Stack and Al Vermeil

The celebration will begin on January 11th with a private event for those who are being honored. They will be honored at halftime of the January 12th game between the Bulls and Golden State Warriors at the United Center.

