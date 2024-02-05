Andre Drummond is a player that should be closely monitored when the 2024 trade deadline approaches.

Ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Thursday, the Chicago Bulls are allegedly pursuing interest in a number of players, though it’s unclear if any of them will actually be traded.

Zach LaVine has been the focus of attention for months, with the Bulls anticipated to consider offers for the dynamic All-Star. DeMar DeRozan, the talented forward, is another player to keep an eye on in case the Bulls decide to sell after the deadline.

According to NBC Sports Chicago’s KC Johnson, Andre Drummond is a player who is “drawing interest from several teams.”

Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype also reported that teams are showing interest in Drummond:

One Bulls player who could be dealt, however, is center Andre Drummond who’s drawn trade interest from the Celtics, Mavericks, Lakers and Suns, league sources told HoopsHype. The Rockets also considered making a run at Drummond before acquiring Steven Adams.

Drummond remains a dominant rebounder, averaging a career-high 18.9 rebounds per 36 minutes. In seven starts for the Bulls, Drummond has answered the call by averaging 14 points and 17.4 rebounds in 27.7 minutes.

Andre Drummond has been a bright spot in Chicago

Andre Drummond has made a name for himself as one of the finest rebounders in the NBA since joining the league in 2012. He was a standout player for the Detroit Pistons for many years before switching to reserve center status after leaving the team.

Andre Drummond has played for the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Philadelphia 76ers. Following stints in Los Angeles and Cleveland, Drummond joined the Sixers in 2021. In 49 games, he averaged nine rebounds and six points while playing off the bench. In a trade combination with Ben Simmons and Seth Curry at the 2022 trade deadline, Drummond enabled the Sixers to acquire James Harden. Following his 24-game stint in Brooklyn, Drummond entered the free agency fray and temporarily settled in Chicago.

For the 23–27 Bulls, Andre Drummond has participated in all 50 games, including seven starts. He plays 15.8 minutes a night on average, yet he leads the club in rebounding (8.3), scoring 7.7 points, and grabbing 1.1 steals. According to Scotto, his per-36 average of 18.9 rebounds is a career high. In his seven starts, he has averaged 14.7 points and 17.4 rebounds in 27.7 minutes, demonstrating his potential to be more effective when given the chance.

It is unclear whether the Bulls are interested in parting ways with Drummond, who is in the final year of his deal. Drummond earns $3.4 million.

