BREAKING: Chicago Bears extend defensive lineman to a 2-year deal

The Chicago Bears signed a defensive lineman to a two-year deal Thursday. The Bears have several defenders looking for extensions this season.

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson wanted an extension before the trade deadline, but that didn’t happen. The Bears also need to extend defensive end Montez Sweat after they traded a second pick to the Washington Commanders for him.

But they took care of another key piece Thursday.

The Chicago Bears extend a DT

According to Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network, the Bears signed a two-year deal with Andrew Billings worth up to $8.5 million. $6 million of that is guaranteed.

The #Bears have reached a 2-year contract extension with DT Andrew Billings, per @_SportsTrust. He gets $8.5M with $6M guaranteed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2023

The 28-year-old has been one of the Bears’ best defenders this season. Billings has been key in shutting down opposing running backs.

Pro Football Focus has given Billings a 68.1 overall grade for his play this season. He’s been credited with 14 hurries, nine solo tackles, and six assists.

