REPORT: Chicago Bears not preferred destination for Montez Sweat; extension looks complicated

Several recent reports cloud the likelihood the Chicago Bears will be able to extend defensive end Montez Sweat before or during the offseason. The Bears gave up a second-round pick to the Washington Commanders for Sweat’s services before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Many Bears fans and media members questioned the move as Tuesday progressed. The San Francisco 49ers traded for a younger defensive end, Chase Young, for a third-round pick that’s compensatory if he is not extended in San Francisco.

While the 2-6 Bears were buyers at the trade deadline, the 3-5 Las Vegas Raiders fired their second-year GM Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels.

But there are more questions about the Sweat trade Wednesday.

Can the Chicago Bears extend their latest trade acquisition?

According to Jeremy Fowler with ESPN, there are questions surrounding the Bears ability to extend Sweat, and the team might have to resort to the franchise tag to keep him in Chicago next season:

“However, Chicago not laying the groundwork for an extension now seems shortsighted, though it can use the franchise tag next season. And I also keep going back to this: The presence of Sweat isn’t going to monumentally shift this season for Chicago, a team that desperately needs draft capital to rebuild. That’s why I at least understand why some league folks have a problem with the deal.”

The extension is also murky for a primary reason: the 27-year-old pass rusher reportedly had Bears low on his list of teams he wished to be traded to. Per Bill Zimmerman with Windy City Gridiron, Sweat’s ideal destination was the Atlanta Falcons.

And a screenshot from @JFowlerESPN: Fowler also says the same thing I mentioned on my podcast yesterday, Sweat wanted to go to Atlanta, not Chicago. Could complicate extension talks. https://t.co/EsmbXq9qch pic.twitter.com/pztcQgOkXg — Bill Zimmerman (@BillTZimmerman) November 1, 2023

Sweat is entering a Bears organization in the midst of serious turmoil. The Bears parted ways with another assistant, running backs coach David Walker, Wednesday for reasons the team’s human resources department was involved in. Head coach Matt Eberflus is on the hot seat, and in his wake, the Bears will likely take a new quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Why would Sweat want to be a part of that for a season he will turn 28 and will want to try to chase a ring?

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE