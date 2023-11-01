BREAKING: Chicago Bears fire a coach midseason; human resources involved

Per multiple reports, the Chicago Bears fired their running backs coach Wednesday. The firing comes as the Bears prepare to play the New Orleans Saints in Week 9.

The Chicago Bears fired a coach

According to Kevin Fishbain with The Atheltic, the Bears’ human resources were involved in the decision to fire Walker:

“The Chicago Bears have fired running backs coach David Walker, according to multiple league sources. The team’s human resources department was involved in the decision.”

News from @adamjahns and me: The Bears have fired running backs coach David Walker, per sources. Story⤵️ https://t.co/K02OMrMrWa — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) November 1, 2023

The Bears have now parted ways with two coaching assistants this season. Defensive coordinator Alan Williams left, citing family reasons. Per reports, the Bears’ HR department was involved in Williams’ resignation.

It’s unclear as of this publishing who the Bears will replace Walker with.

