BREAKING: Chicago Bears lose 2023 Draft Pick to Atlanta Falcons after trade deadline

The Chicago Bears lost one of their 2023 NFL Draft picks Tuesday, just hours after the trade deadline. The Bears added a defensive lineman, Montez Sweat, via a trade with the Washington Commanders. They lost their right to another defensive lineman on the same day.

The Chicago Bears lost a 2023 draft pick

According to Tom Pelissero with the NFL Network, the Falcons poached Travis Bell off the practice squad.

The #Falcons are signing DT Travis Bell off the #Bears practice squad, per source. The Kennesaw State product is returning to Atlanta and joining the 53-man roster. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 31, 2023

The Bears drafted Bell in the seventh round this year. General manager Ryan Poles called Bell one of his “favorite humans” this spring, but he didn’t make the 53-man roster after training camp.

The Bears signed Bell to the practice squad following training camp. Bell has not played in any snaps for the Bears this season.

Bell will join a Falcons team that has added a lot of former Bears to their roster, including defensive lineman Eddie Goldman last season, as they have former Chicago general manager Ryan Pace on their front office staff.

The Falcons needed to add depth to their defensive line after losing Grady Jarrett for the rest of the season due to a torn ACL.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE