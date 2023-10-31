Trending
Bears

BREAKING: Chicago Bears lose 2023 Draft Pick to Atlanta Falcons after trade deadline

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
Oct 15, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; A detailed view of the Chicago Bears helmet before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears lost one of their 2023 NFL Draft picks Tuesday, just hours after the trade deadline. The Bears added a defensive lineman, Montez Sweat, via a trade with the Washington Commanders. They lost their right to another defensive lineman on the same day.

The Chicago Bears lost a 2023 draft pick

NFL: Chicago Bears Training Camp
NFL: Chicago Bears Training Camp

According to Tom Pelissero with the NFL Network, the Falcons poached Travis Bell off the practice squad.

The Bears drafted Bell in the seventh round this year. General manager Ryan Poles called Bell one of his “favorite humans” this spring, but he didn’t make the 53-man roster after training camp.

The Bears signed Bell to the practice squad following training camp. Bell has not played in any snaps for the Bears this season.

Bell will join a Falcons team that has added a lot of former Bears to their roster, including defensive lineman Eddie Goldman last season, as they have former Chicago general manager Ryan Pace on their front office staff.

Chicago Bears Ryan Pace
Photo courtesy of One And Dunnas.

The Falcons needed to add depth to their defensive line after losing Grady Jarrett for the rest of the season due to a torn ACL.

