Chicago Bears News: Fans laugh at Matt Eberflus again after embarrassing press conference

When is enough, simply enough?

The Chicago Bears are in the midst of a pretty awful season. They sit at 2-6, last in the NFC North, and are riddled with injuries on both sides of the ball. The coaching malpractice that has taken place this season has been utterly embarrassing, and it seems as if everything that could’ve gone wrong with this organization, has.

Last night, the Las Vegas Raiders cleaned house, firing both their head coach Josh McDaniels, and general manager Dave Ziegler. This prompted an uproar from the Chicago Bears fanbase, as many are wondering why this hasn’t been done with Matt Eberflus yet. Some even want Eberflus and GM Ryan Poles gone, and understandably so.

So, you may be asking, what has Matt Eberflus said now? Another embarrassing press conference quote? You guessed it. During his press conference today, he mentioned the culture in the building, and how it may not be a bad as it seems. Take a look.

"The culture in our building is outstanding," said Matt Eberflus, who just noted the Bears are 2-2 in their last four games. (The Bears were 3-18 before that under his leadership.) — jon greenberg (@jon_greenberg) November 1, 2023

As you can probably assume, this didn’t go nearly as well as he thought it would, and the fans torched him all over social media. This isn’t the first silly comment Eberflus has made, as he’s made a name for himself in the worst way possible over the course of the past two years, as he’s been coaching for his job seemingly all season long.

Here’s just a few examples of fans being completely fed up with this entire experience.

Outstanding culture 😂🤣 — 𝔅𝔦𝔫𝔬𝔶 𝔖𝔞𝔪 𝔗𝔥𝔬𝔪𝔞𝔰 (@binoysamthomas) November 1, 2023

Yet another baffoon statement — Holly (@Hollynsmith61) November 1, 2023

Fire Everyone — Pank (@Pank69486282415) November 1, 2023

He's a freaking clown and the entire league knows it. What a pathetic excuse for a head coach. — Chicago UX Guy (@chicagouxguy) November 1, 2023

Reminds me of the Washington Football President said their culture was damn good. 🤣💀 — Bearer for Chicago (@Bearer4chicago) November 1, 2023

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE