Chicago Bears: Jaylon Johnson sounds off on potential extension for his new teammate, Montez Sweat

In the wake of trade deadline day in the NFL, it was relatively quiet around the league, for what was expected. If the Washington Commanders hadn’t moved two of their best defensive players, it would have been nearly silent on the market. The Chicago Bears made a blockbuster deal in which they send their 2024 second round pick to the Commanders for edge rusher Montez Sweat, in an attempt to bolster their awful pass rush.

Fans were pretty fifty-fifty on the move, as some even blasted GM Ryan Poles for giving up yet another early draft pick. Sweat is on the final year of his deal, and if the Bears can’t retain him after this season, this trade will undoubtedly go down as one of the worst in franchise history. And that’s saying a lot after last season’s Claypool move.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson was a huge topic of discussion yesterday during the deadline, as he requested a trade Monday night away from the Bears. He wasn’t moved, leaving fans confused about his possible extension this off-season, and if Ryan Poles can get something done. Johnson is one of the premier young cornerbacks in the league and is worth being said as such.

However, after the Montez Sweat trade, that leaves the door open for many questions. Who will get paid first? Will both get extensions? Will either of them get extensions? You just never really know with the Chicago Bears. And I don’t mean that in a good way.

Today, reporters talked to Johnson about the situation, and he had some harsh comments for the front office when asked about his new teammate Montez Sweat’s potential extension. You can watch the full clip below.

Reporter: “So if (Montez Sweat) does get an extension before you, would that not sit right with you?” Jaylon Johnson: “No it wouldn’t, for sure” pic.twitter.com/OfNUAmsXFT — Justin Fields Fan Club (@JustinFieldsFC) November 1, 2023

Johnson also was asked by ESPN’s Courtney Cronin about this situation, and how he felt when the Chicago Bears traded such high draft capitol for a player, while not rewarding their own (Johnson) first. His response was professional, but you can tell this guy wants to get paid, and rightfully so.

“Honestly I didn’t really think too much of it. I think it’ll be a different situation in the sense that, I know he’s up for a contract as well. It’d be a different situation if it was a trade and then signed. That would be in a sense I feel like something I’d feel more so than just an initial trade. I know the opportunities there. Somebody has to get paid; I know that.”

What are the chances the Chicago Bears, at some point, strike an extension with Jaylon Johnson?

I’d say the chances of Johnson returning to the Bears is pretty low, but after yesterday it might be higher than before. There’s still a possibility of re-signing him in the offseason and Ryan Poles could realize what a talent he has right in front of him. With Tyrique Stevenson being so young and unproven, Johnson should be a priority.

He’s said multiple times that he wants to be here long term but won’t cheap out on a deal when he knows many other teams will likely pay him what he’s worth. The Chicago Bears shouldn’t low-ball him, but anything goes with this new Ryan Poles regime, it seems. What a rough season it’s truly been.

Johnson is still considered ‘underrated’ by the NFL norm, but that’s partially because he plays for an awful team that gets little to no exposure. It’s hard to make a big name for yourself when your team is constantly losing. In due time, we will find out how much Johnson is truly worth.

