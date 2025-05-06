Trending
Chicago Sky

Angel Reese fired off statement after Chicago Sky game

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts during the first half of a WNBA pre-season game against the Minnesota Lynx at Wintrust Arena.
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts during the first half of a WNBA pre-season game against the Minnesota Lynx at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Angel Reese had an eventful 48 hours this week that culminated in the Chicago Sky‘s 74-69 preseason win over the Minnesota Lynx in front of 4,688 fans at Wintrust Arena. Reese finished the game with eight points and nine rebounds.

Reese participated in the Met Gala on Monday night in New York City. She then flew to be with her teammates for their first WNBA preseason game on Tuesday night.

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese had a busy start to the week

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese poses for photos after the Sprite Jam Fest at Barclay's Center.
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese poses for photos after the Sprite Jam Fest at Barclay’s Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images

 

Before the game, Sky head coach Tyler Marsh praised Reese for being able to “create time” for basketball despite her other ventures.

“The more you’re around Angel, the more you understand how she’s able to balance the schedule she has on and off the court,” Marsh said via Elias Schuster of Bleacher Nation. “Her willingness to maintain and create time is something that doesn’t get talked about enough. She always finds a way to get into the gym.”

Reese handled her business on the court, but she was ready for a break after the game. She posted a message about her fatigue after participating in the Met Gala and playing a basketball game the next night.

“now i can tweet…. I MADE IT THROUGH  God DID cause whew chileeeee im TIREDDDD,” Reese posted on X.

Reese showed plenty of effort on the court Tuesday night. The WNBA posted a play of the second-year power forward executing a spin move before making a layup.

The Sky’s next preseason game will be against the Lynx on Saturday.

WNBA: Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) goes to the basket against the Connecticut Sun during the second half of a basketball game at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

