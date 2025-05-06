Angel Reese fired off statement after Chicago Sky game

Angel Reese had an eventful 48 hours this week that culminated in the Chicago Sky‘s 74-69 preseason win over the Minnesota Lynx in front of 4,688 fans at Wintrust Arena. Reese finished the game with eight points and nine rebounds.

Reese participated in the Met Gala on Monday night in New York City. She then flew to be with her teammates for their first WNBA preseason game on Tuesday night.

Before the game, Sky head coach Tyler Marsh praised Reese for being able to “create time” for basketball despite her other ventures.

“The more you’re around Angel, the more you understand how she’s able to balance the schedule she has on and off the court,” Marsh said via Elias Schuster of Bleacher Nation. “Her willingness to maintain and create time is something that doesn’t get talked about enough. She always finds a way to get into the gym.”

Reese handled her business on the court, but she was ready for a break after the game. She posted a message about her fatigue after participating in the Met Gala and playing a basketball game the next night.

“now i can tweet…. I MADE IT THROUGH God DID cause whew chileeeee im TIREDDDD,” Reese posted on X.

Reese showed plenty of effort on the court Tuesday night. The WNBA posted a play of the second-year power forward executing a spin move before making a layup.

The Sky’s next preseason game will be against the Lynx on Saturday.

