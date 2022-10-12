Ayo Dosunmu earns the starting spot for the Bulls’ 2022-23 season

After finishing tonight with 8 points, 2 rebounds, and an assist in a preseason win against the Milwaukee Bucks, Ayo Dosunmu has officially been named the Bulls starting point guard.

Chicago’s preseason is now finished, and the Bulls went 3-1 with the 22-year-old Dosunmu as the starting point guard. He averaged 10.2 points, 2.7 assists, and 3.5 rebounds through the four preseason games.

Billy Donovan said "basically, yes" when asked if Ayo Dosunmu has locked down starting PG position. Dosunmu started all 4 preseason games. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) October 12, 2022

Coach Billy Donovan made sure to use all four games to evaluate which player would fit best at the starting point guard role in the absence of Lonzo Ball. Alex Caruso, Goran Dragic, and Coby White all logged in more playing time than usual and were able to show what lies ahead for the season.

Dosunmu’s defense, speed, and elusiveness to get to the rim are some of the positives during the preseason for the young guard. His shot selection appears to have improved (3/5, 3/6, 5/10, 3/6 FG in preseason) and he’s also been able to hit most of his outside shots (6/11 from 3PT).

Ayo Dosunmu reacts to being officially named the #Bulls’ starting point guard. “I’m thankful, because this is a great organization,” he says. “We have a chance to do something special.” pic.twitter.com/ZoD0EKoN7M — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) October 12, 2022

Chicago’s roster rotation still has some questions surrounding how the playing time will be split, with plenty of role players fighting to make a difference. The team’s starting point guard role was an immediate question mark once it was announced Ball would be out for an unknown amount of time with his injury.

With Ayo Dosunmu as the starting point guard, the Bulls will likely benefit from what Caruso and the other role players can bring off the bench. Chicago will hope to see Dosunmu put together performances as he did against Toronto a few days ago, where he filled the stat sheet with 14 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 blocks.

Ayo Dosunmu’s work during the off-season and consistent preseason performances has given Coach Donovan the confidence to name Ayo the starter in the early minutes alongside Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan throughout the regular season.

He will start off the season matching up against a veteran guard in Kyle Lowry, as the Bulls will travel to face the Miami Heat on October 19th for their season opener.

