Trending
Subscribe For Updates
Bears

Report: Chicago Bears aren’t willing to pay big bucks to improve defensive line

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
Chicago Bears Kevin Byard
Aug 26, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles looks on before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears know they need help on the defensive line this season. However, they don’t want to pay much more to players to help the pass rush before the start of the upcoming season.

The Bears invested heavily in the defensive line last season when they traded for and extended Montez Sweat to a deal that will pay him $24.5 million per year. The rest of the Bears’ starting defensive line is good enough to be rotational.

The Chicago Bears don’t have much outside Montez Sweat

NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears Montez Sweat Matt Eberflus
Dec 10, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive lineman Montez Sweat (98) walks off the field after a game against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Depth is a problem, as their backups, like Jacob Martin and Michael Dwumfour, spent time on other teams’ practice squads. Dominique Robinson would likely have that role outside Chicago.

Bears fans and analysts have assumed general manager Ryan Poles would try to add depth before training camp like he did with Yannick Ngakoue last year. Popular names include Ngakoue, Emmanuel Ogbah, and Calais Campbell. Fans should temper their expectations.

The Bears want a blue-light special

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
Nov 9, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive lineman Yannick Ngakoue (91) takes a breather during a game against the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Per a transcript by Ben Devine of ESPN‘s Jeremy Fowler’s recent comments, the Bears want to wait for a “bargain” to fall in their lap before the start of the season:

the Chicago Bears are “still looking at edge rusher. They know they probably need one more guy. They’re sort of waiting, to see what develops.” They’re looking to add “a bargain” at DE later this offseason.

Money is tight

NFL: Chicago Bears OTA
May 31, 2024; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) runs on the field during organized team activities at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears have money woes. Per Over The Cap, the team has just over $22 million left to spend. They still need to sign their two top-10 draft picks, Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze.

The Bears should consider cutting players like Larry Borom to add the cap space necessary for signing pass-rushing help. But it looks like Poles will employ the same strategy he’s used for adding defensive line help in the draft: waiting for it to fall in his lap.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

messagebordbanner

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
1bAPO 7e 400x400

I'm a writer and journalist. I cover the NFL, NHL, NBA, and other sports for, ChiCitySports, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, and Gridiron Heroics. My craft has been syndicated nationally on Yardbarker and MSN.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply