Report: Chicago Bears aren’t willing to pay big bucks to improve defensive line

The Chicago Bears know they need help on the defensive line this season. However, they don’t want to pay much more to players to help the pass rush before the start of the upcoming season.

The Bears invested heavily in the defensive line last season when they traded for and extended Montez Sweat to a deal that will pay him $24.5 million per year. The rest of the Bears’ starting defensive line is good enough to be rotational.

The Chicago Bears don’t have much outside Montez Sweat

Depth is a problem, as their backups, like Jacob Martin and Michael Dwumfour, spent time on other teams’ practice squads. Dominique Robinson would likely have that role outside Chicago.

Bears fans and analysts have assumed general manager Ryan Poles would try to add depth before training camp like he did with Yannick Ngakoue last year. Popular names include Ngakoue, Emmanuel Ogbah, and Calais Campbell. Fans should temper their expectations.

The Bears want a blue-light special

Per a transcript by Ben Devine of ESPN‘s Jeremy Fowler’s recent comments, the Bears want to wait for a “bargain” to fall in their lap before the start of the season:

the Chicago Bears are “still looking at edge rusher. They know they probably need one more guy. They’re sort of waiting, to see what develops.” They’re looking to add “a bargain” at DE later this offseason.

Money is tight

The Bears have money woes. Per Over The Cap, the team has just over $22 million left to spend. They still need to sign their two top-10 draft picks, Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze.

The Bears should consider cutting players like Larry Borom to add the cap space necessary for signing pass-rushing help. But it looks like Poles will employ the same strategy he’s used for adding defensive line help in the draft: waiting for it to fall in his lap.

