Cole Kmet’s breakout is happening in front of our very eyes.

Tight end Cole Kmet has been Justin Fields’ most valuable go-to receiver this season as the Chicago Bears try to integrate their passing game with Fields’ athletic abilities. Kmet had 23 catches on 33 targets for 274 yards and a team-high five receiving touchdowns entering Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Bears had first-and-10 at their own 49-yard line with 10:18 left in the first half of Sunday’s game, and Fields wanted to go deep to Kmet. That decision was made far wiser by the tight end, who somehow went Animal Style over cornerback A.J. Terrell for the incredible one-handed catch.

If five touchdowns in three games wasn’t enough to put him on your radar, this insane grab will:

Per Luis Medina “Who knew that Cole Kmet had this in him? A player who went a good two years without scoring a touchdown is so deep in his bag of tricks that he is making one-handed catches now. What a remarkable development”.

The catch aided the Bears’ next scoring drive. It was merely a field goal. He has nine catches and 115 receiving yards in the last two weeks, by far his most productive two-game stretch of the season.

Fans react on Twitter

That Cole Kmet catch was unreal 🤯🤯 #dabears — TyWilliams (@TyWilliams_23) November 20, 2022

Daaaaaaang! What a catch @ColeKmet !!!!! Wow… Just… wow — Paul Lukawski (@TheLukawskiPaul) November 20, 2022

Cole Kmet just had a better catch than Justin Jefferson — MM7 (@meezymontana007) November 20, 2022

It’s going to be hard to choose between that Kmet catch and Jefferson’s catch last week for catch of the year. That Cole Kmet catch was something. — George Hamilton III (@iamgwh3) November 20, 2022

Cole Kmet catch that is all — Huncho Brian’ (@BbGOTHittas9006) November 20, 2022

That Cole Kmet catch had Zach Miller Jay Cutler catch vibes — 🤨 (@BearsTw1tter) November 20, 2022

How in the hell did @ColeKmet catch that? That was amazing #DaBears — Scott Rantanen 🇫🇮🇺🇲 (@ScottRantanen) November 20, 2022

Cole kmet wit a nice one handed catch n Bears game #CHIvsATL — Theodore Robert (@UptownKing215) November 20, 2022

@ColeKmet with the sticky soft hands!! Great catch #CHIvsATL — The Hippie Cowboy (@HippieC0wboy) November 20, 2022

HOLY SHIT COLE KMET One of the best catches I’ve seen in a #Bears game in quite some time. Absurdly good one-handed grab. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) November 20, 2022

did i just see cole kmet really make that catch — ͏k͏y͏l͏e (@kyleconqueso) November 20, 2022

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE