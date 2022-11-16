Cole Kmet had been left for dead by Bears fans after his rookie season, he emerged as the 12th most productive TE in yards last year and now is second in the NFL in TDs for a tight end.

Chicago Bears fans have been mocking Cole Kmet as a failure since the day he stepped on the field in Chicago. Because Kmet didn’t immediately become a Travis Kelce-level sensation, he was seen unfairly seen as a failure. And yet Cole Kmet is producing at an above-average level for a tight in his third season in the NFL.

Cole Kmet racked up 612 yards and zero touchdowns a year ago is now second in the NFL among tight ends with five touchdowns. Only Travis Kelce is ahead of Kmet with eight touchdowns.

Are my eyes working right? The only tight end in the NFL with more touchdowns than Cole Kmet at the moment is Travis Kielce. — Dan Pompei (@danpompei) November 13, 2022

For a player who was criticized for not being able to find the endzone Justin Fields has found Kmet as a key contributor. Kmet has started to reach the peak of his powers in his third year, typically the year most players hit their stride in the NFL. Kmet is no longer one of the NFL’s best kept secrets.

With Cole Kmet’s emergence Justin Fields now has three legitimate weapons in the passing game in Chase Claypool, Darnell Mooney and Kmet.

