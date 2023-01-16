Trending
Bears could land Michael Pittman; haul of picks from Colts

Michael Pittman Jr.

Two’s a crowd: Michael Pittman to Chicago?

Rumor has come out in the past week that the Indianapolis Colts are considering sending wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to the Chicago Bears with picks for the number one overall pick. After the Colts wasted big bucks on veteran and career-choker Matt Ryan, they are desperate to draft their next guy in 2023.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard said recently he’d do whatever it takes to draft the right quarterback. He might think he can get away with fleecing the Bears. Bears insider David Kaplan recently said there were reports the Colts had a package in mind that included Pittman, possibly another player, and a “bevy” of picks.

Dear lord, no. The Bears already have two number two wide receivers in Chase Claypool and Darnell Mooney. They don’t need Pittman to come and be the third number two option. If the Colts aren’t putting offensive guard Quenton Nelson in that package, Ballard isn’t serious about a number one overall quarterback in this year’s class.

Pittman has just over 2,500 yards and eleven touchdowns in his first three seasons in the league. Those numbers are in the same ballpark as Mooney and Claypool. The Bears need a true number-one wide receiver now. Pittman is a waste of space on the Bears’ sideline when there would be value in a trade for a player like Nelson or another high draft pick.

Desperate Bears fans respond on Twitter

Bears fans responded on Twitter. Some fans, eager to see a 21st-century passing game, are over eager for Pittman to come to Chicago. Other fans seem more level-headed. Here are the best takes on Twitter on the trade rumor to send Michael Pittman to the Bears.

