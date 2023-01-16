Two’s a crowd: Michael Pittman to Chicago?

Rumor has come out in the past week that the Indianapolis Colts are considering sending wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to the Chicago Bears with picks for the number one overall pick. After the Colts wasted big bucks on veteran and career-choker Matt Ryan, they are desperate to draft their next guy in 2023.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard said recently he’d do whatever it takes to draft the right quarterback. He might think he can get away with fleecing the Bears. Bears insider David Kaplan recently said there were reports the Colts had a package in mind that included Pittman, possibly another player, and a “bevy” of picks.

This is what @thekapman had to say about the Bears and their No. #1 overall pick. @thekapman says the colts could offer Michael Pittman Jr, potentially another player and a lot of picks. Also says the Texans are in on the No. #1 overall pick too. #BearsNation pic.twitter.com/zqrbkgP5jW — Chi Town Sports (@ChiTownnSports) January 14, 2023

Dear lord, no. The Bears already have two number two wide receivers in Chase Claypool and Darnell Mooney. They don’t need Pittman to come and be the third number two option. If the Colts aren’t putting offensive guard Quenton Nelson in that package, Ballard isn’t serious about a number one overall quarterback in this year’s class.

Pittman has just over 2,500 yards and eleven touchdowns in his first three seasons in the league. Those numbers are in the same ballpark as Mooney and Claypool. The Bears need a true number-one wide receiver now. Pittman is a waste of space on the Bears’ sideline when there would be value in a trade for a player like Nelson or another high draft pick.

Desperate Bears fans respond on Twitter

Bears fans responded on Twitter. Some fans, eager to see a 21st-century passing game, are over eager for Pittman to come to Chicago. Other fans seem more level-headed. Here are the best takes on Twitter on the trade rumor to send Michael Pittman to the Bears.

I don't want Michael Pittman on the Chicago Bears. He is another Mooney/Claypool-level receiver but his name recognition & the draft capital drive up his cost. If we are gonna have a 3-headed receiving monster, go sign DJ Chark for a lot cheaper than what MP will cost. — Balakay (@Balakay) January 15, 2023

He’s also horrible against Man coverage so the issue of receivers creating separation on it gets worse It’s interesting though https://t.co/feuz5YWGBl — Marcus Newling (@MarcusNewling) January 15, 2023

that would actually be a great move https://t.co/ZnwaKQjkV1 — Marshawn🥶 (@MarshGod) January 15, 2023

People don’t realize how good he is😂😂😭 https://t.co/SERC3RCYDs — Diaz (@AdrianDiaz250) January 15, 2023

It’s real poverty when bear fans are hyping up Michael Pittman — Raul Bennington (@black_42) January 15, 2023

If Nelson was apart of the trade yes… Get Brandon from San fran and we talking https://t.co/Nzsx9KWJM8 — CHEAP___Broke__HUNGRY (@BrokeCheap) January 14, 2023

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE