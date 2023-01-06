Is this David Montgomery’s final game with the Chicago Bears?

The Chicago Bears will have a decision to make on running back David Montgomery in terms of bringing him back on a new deal or letting him go in free agency.

Montgomery is in the final year of his rookie deal and could hit free agency this offseason. The former Iowa State running back has spent the past four seasons in Chicago but it appears as if that’s going to change.

On Friday ahead of the Week 18 finale against Minnesota, Montgomery had an interesting caption on his Instagram post potentially hinting that this is indeed his last game with the team:

Now, this very well could be it’s the last ride for the 2022 season. But with the Bears also having Khalil Herbert, drafting Trestan Ebner and signing Darrynton Evans, their plan could be clear.

Montgomery has racked up 3,588 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns while averaging 4.0 yards per attempt in his career. He has been hit with some injuries but overall has been a reliable back for the Bears.

Will Bears opt to re-sign David Montgomery?

The problem Ryan Poles faces is if he should pay a running back a second contract or not. Montgomery’s projected value is at $7.2M per year on a three-year deal per Spotrac. The Bears have a lot of cap to work with next year but Montgomery also isn’t a player this regime brought in.

I guess time will tell if this is the last ride for the running back in Chicago.

