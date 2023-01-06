BREAKING: Chicago Bears rule 3 out; 3 questionable Vs Vikings

The Chicago Bears rule three out

The Chicago Bears are getting ready to finish their season on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Head coach Matt Eberflus said earlier this week the Bears ruled out quarterback Justin Fields for the game. The Bears will start Nathan Peterman and are looking to end the season on a low note so they can keep a higher draft position.

According to the injury report released Friday, the Bears ruled three out for the contest. Three more will be questionable against the Vikings. Nathan Peterman and company should be purposefully shorthanded on Sunday, so the Bears’ chances of dropping to 3-14 are high.

Bears out vs. Vikings

QB Justin Fields, hip

DB Jaylon Jones, concussion

LB Sterling Weatherford, illness

Bears questionable vs. Vikings

DL Angelo Blackson, illness

DB Kyler Gordon, groin

DL Terrell Lewis, personal

Chicago Bears record on the line

The Bears have one record on the lie Sunday after they sabotaged any chance of Fields earning the single-season rushing record for a quarterback. The Bears currently are tied for the franchise most losses in a single season. A loss to the Vikings could make first-year general manager Ryan Poles and Eberflus peerless in the depths of Bears’ defeat.

We don’t know if Poles knows how to draft, find wide receivers, or build a team, and we don’t know if Eberflus can coach. But we do understand those two know how to lose. It should make for an enjoyable pre-draft season.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE