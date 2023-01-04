The Chicago Bears have made a change at quarterback in Week 18

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been through the meat grinder this season, he’s dealt with hamstring injuries, a shoulder strain and now a hip strain. As a result of Justin Fields final injury, veteran Nathan Peterman will get the start versus the Minnesota Vikings in the season finale.

Nathan Peterman will start Sunday against the Vikings. And Justin Fields having a hip injury is… not ideal. https://t.co/qXOhdLlrIp — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) January 4, 2023

Fields will come up short in his bid to become the single-season leader in rushing yards by a QB. Fields will fall short of the single-season record by 63 yards.

The next step for the Chicago Bears, building up a team around Fields to better take advantage of his strengths. The Bears’ roster has been one of the worst in team history in terms of the lack of overall talent. The pass rush has been deplorable, and the receivers and offensive line have been decimated by injuries.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE