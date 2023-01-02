Chicago Bears staff changing after the end of this season

There is still one week to go in the regular season for the Chicago Bears, but their coaching staff is already undergoing changes.

According to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, Bears defensive backs coach James Rowe is leaving the team when the season concludes to become the passing coordinator at the University of South Florida (USF).

Per source, Bears DBs coach James Rowe is leaving Chicago after the season to become USF's defensive passing game coordinator on Alex Golesh's new staff. Rowe, a 2009 graduate of South Florida, returns to his alma mater spending the last 2 seasons coaching in the NFL. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) January 2, 2023

Rowe followed Matt Eberflus, who took over as head coach of Chicago in the summer after he spent a year coaching the cornerbacks for the Indianapolis Colts. Rowe has mostly worked as a college coach before his time in Indianapolis, however he did work as the Washington Commanders’ assistant defensive backs coach from 2017 to 2019.

Rowe was tasked with developing a youthful secondary in his lone season with Chicago, which featured rookies Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker as well as veterans Jaylon Johnson and Eddie Jackson. Chicago secondary notched 10 interceptions under Rowe’s direction, while Gordon and Brisker developed and Jackson had a breakout season before suffering a season-ending injury.

