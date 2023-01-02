The Bears will be one of the first teams to decide their fate in April.

The Texans and the Bears are the two teams still in contention for the first overall choice in the 2023 NFL Draft as of Week 18. Houston currently maintains a slender half-game advantage, while Chicago is guaranteed a spot in the top four no matter what happens in the last week.

The No. 2 pick is presently held by Chicago, and a loss against Minnesota would ensure that choice. But even with a Houston victory, the top pick is still up for grabs. If Chicago were to secure the top overall pick, there would be no shortage of interested parties looking to trade up to that position in order to select either Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud or Alabama’s Bryce Young as their quarterback.

Two contenders left for the No. 1 overall pick: #Texans (2-13-1) and #Bears (3-13). HOU will lock up the top pick w/ a WK18 loss (at IND) or CHI win (vs. MIN). HOU is guaranteed a top-2 pick. CHI will own the top pick with a WK18 loss + HOU win. CHI is guaranteed a top-4 pick. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 1, 2023

According to Ryan Taylor “The Bears still have a chance to obtain the first overall pick, but need the Houston Texans to defeat the Indianapolis Colts – who the Texans tied with in Week 1 – to give the Bears a chance”

However, Chicago have lost enough games at this point in the season to secure themselves a top-4 pick in the draft, which should be enough to bolster a portion of the squad. Some experts predict that the Bears will compete for one of the best athletic and defensive prospects available in the draft. It’s rumored that the Bears want to sign both Jalen Carter (DT, Georgia) and Will Anderosn Jr. (DE, Alabama).

