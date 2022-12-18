Bears fans demand rookie Velus Jones Jr. be cut after another fumble

Bears fans unhappy with rookie wide receiver

General manager Ryan Poles’ biggest draft mistake is pretty clear here in December. He overcooked the board when he drafted Velus Jones Jr. in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. (What ESPN’s Todd McShay called the Bears’ best pick of the draft.) Jones was projected to be a fourth-to-fifth-round pick.

After the Bears took two defensive backs in the second round, Poles, who knew the Bears needed a receiver before the draft, scrambled and went mush for brains and took a 25-year-old kick returner who played some offense.

Bears fans was confused at the time by the pick. The aged wide receiver wasn’t a household name. Jones was spun by the Bears’ PR machine as someone who would come into the facility with maturity. It didn’t their propaganda hurt that Fields mentioned his name to Poles in a tape review, and the Bears tried to build chemistry with Jones by having him as a locker room neighbor.

Very cool: Rookie WR Velus Jones Jr. shows his locker being right next to Justin Fields in his latest IG story. May this be the beginning of a wonderful partnership. https://t.co/rZtjGR4Mmn pic.twitter.com/0hfc1HSdr6 — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) May 5, 2022

Since then, Jones has shown he’s a disaster of a pick. He hasn’t been seen much on the field for the offense. Jones had 75 snaps total on offense for the Bears coming into Week 15. Plays like this are why:

Velus Jones’ hands betray him pic.twitter.com/J1bem5ZxVa — Barroom Network (@BarroomNetwork) October 30, 2022

Jones saw more playing time against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday because the Bears were bare at wide receiver due to multiple injuries. Jones fumbled the ball against the Eagles on a running play. Muffs and fumbles were why Jones lost his job on special teams this season.

Bears fans want Jones gone

Bears fans reacted to Jones’ fumble on Sunday. They demanded the Bears move on from the “bust” before he screws up the 2023 campaign. Here are the best takes on Twitter after Jones’ fumble against the Eagles.

I have caught more blocks (1) than Velus Jones has caught passes (0) pic.twitter.com/G8C2ZU5C15 — Let Ryan Poles Eat (@POLESPLSEAT) December 14, 2022

Velus Jones Jr rookie highlights: pic.twitter.com/3tSOegRN2O — NFL memes (@NFLHateMemes) December 18, 2022

Velus Jones ain’t it bro smh. I feel bad for Justin Fields this season. Bro going through it😩🥺 — Everybody Hates Chris (@cvp_92) December 18, 2022

It's probably time to put Velus Jones Jr back on that healthy scratch list. I'd rather give Pat Scales the ball. — Tony Daly (@Tony_Daly) December 18, 2022

on the one hand: he's very fast. he can run very fast, wow! on the other, every time he gets a touch, it looks like he's touching a football for the first time ever. maybe has nfl ability, but dude does not have nfl instincts. he's done https://t.co/QE49Qcjvuv — Robert🎅🏻🎄⛄️ (@RobertZeglinski) December 18, 2022

Velus Jones when he declared for the NFL draft: pic.twitter.com/qTyo18c2kd — Mike Praznowski (@PrazMaster) December 18, 2022

Velus Jones Jr is a bigger bust than Kevin White — Jason (@JHofer290) December 18, 2022

Please for the love of god cut Velus Jones Jr.#DaBears — Efren Lemus (@ELemus28) December 18, 2022

Velus Jones is exactly who we thought he was. Nobody. — 𝕵𝖚𝖘𝖙𝖎𝖓 (@JustinBoyd92) December 18, 2022

