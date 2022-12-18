Trending
Bears

Bears fans demand rookie Velus Jones Jr. be cut after another fumble

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
Bears fans

Bears fans unhappy with rookie wide receiver

General manager Ryan Poles’ biggest draft mistake is pretty clear here in December. He overcooked the board when he drafted Velus Jones Jr. in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. (What ESPN’s Todd McShay called the Bears’ best pick of the draft.) Jones was projected to be a fourth-to-fifth-round pick.

After the Bears took two defensive backs in the second round, Poles, who knew the Bears needed a receiver before the draft, scrambled and went mush for brains and took a 25-year-old kick returner who played some offense.

Bears fans was confused at the time by the pick. The aged wide receiver wasn’t a household name. Jones was spun by the Bears’ PR machine as someone who would come into the facility with maturity. It didn’t their propaganda hurt that Fields mentioned his name to Poles in a tape review, and the Bears tried to build chemistry with Jones by having him as a locker room neighbor.

Since then, Jones has shown he’s a disaster of a pick. He hasn’t been seen much on the field for the offense. Jones had 75 snaps total on offense for the Bears coming into Week 15. Plays like this are why:

Jones saw more playing time against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday because the Bears were bare at wide receiver due to multiple injuries. Jones fumbled the ball against the Eagles on a running play. Muffs and fumbles were why Jones lost his job on special teams this season.

Bears fans want Jones gone

Bears fans reacted to Jones’ fumble on Sunday. They demanded the Bears move on from the “bust” before he screws up the 2023 campaign. Here are the best takes on Twitter after Jones’ fumble against the Eagles.

 

 

 

 

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
Buildings 1804479 1920

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply