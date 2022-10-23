The Packers have lost three-straight games as Bears fans react to the latest loss

Green Bay Packers fans are learning a little bit how it feels to be a Chicago Bears fan. After another loss on Sunday, this time to the Washington Commanders, the packers fell to 3-4 on the year.

And it’s safe to say that the offense is struggling big time in Green Bay.

The Packers look completely out of sync and the frustrations are starting to mount for Aaron Rodgers and the offense. And things don’t get much easier either as they have a road game at Buffalo next week. But for Bears fans, it was a good Sunday.

Not only do the Bears play on Monday, putting away some disappointment for another day, they got to gloat and celebrate a Packers loss. They did exactly that:

#Bears fans watching Packers Twitter explode because their offense is playing poorly pic.twitter.com/FgqJBo6wB2 — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) October 23, 2022

Pay attention to GB, Bears fans. They’re losing terrible games when they’re still trying to compete. We’re losing close games in the first year of a rebuild. Back away from the ledge, it could be worse. You could be a Packers fan pic.twitter.com/BrF2qpWu4M — Pete, and you will have time for my shenanigans (@Pete_Chi_Fan) October 23, 2022

Cant be greedy. My Fantasy Team This Week Sucked. But the Packers Lost so I’m good 😂 — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) October 23, 2022

When it’s 80 degrees outside, the Bears can’t hurt you today, and the Packers lose. pic.twitter.com/dRiX11E0vX — Ross Read (@RossRead) October 23, 2022

It’s October 23rd and the #Blackhawks have the same amount of wins as the Packers pic.twitter.com/0t2Wegs9sa — Mario Tirabassi (@Mario_Tirabassi) October 23, 2022

Yes. It’s finally true.

Green Bay sucks. They’re a shitty football team.

Like, REALLY bad.

And it’s only going to get worse. Welcome to the club #Packers fans. — Silvy (@WaddleandSilvy) October 23, 2022

Packer fans talked all that shit when we lost to the commanders only for them to lose to the commanders — EJ (@itsmine49) October 23, 2022

Hey Packer fan, I told you we are going to watch 2023 NFL Draft breakdowns and then you can leave. pic.twitter.com/WU25v3weQm — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) October 23, 2022

At least the #Bears went into 2022 knowing they were probably going to be bad. The Packers on the other hand… — Erik Lambert (@ErikLambert1) October 23, 2022

Look, the Bears aren’t a very good team. That’s fine. Everyone can admit that. But seeing Green Bay struggle like this is something we haven’t seen in a long time.

Are the days of Green Bay dominating the division slowly coming to an end? Are the tables finally turning on them?

Let’s hope so!

