Chicago Bears fans react to Packers losing to Washington

Packers lose

The Packers have lost three-straight games as Bears fans react to the latest loss

Green Bay Packers fans are learning a little bit how it feels to be a Chicago Bears fan. After another loss on Sunday, this time to the Washington Commanders, the packers fell to 3-4 on the year.

And it’s safe to say that the offense is struggling big time in Green Bay.

The Packers look completely out of sync and the frustrations are starting to mount for Aaron Rodgers and the offense. And things don’t get much easier either as they have a road game at Buffalo next week. But for Bears fans, it was a good Sunday.

Not only do the Bears play on Monday, putting away some disappointment for another day, they got to gloat and celebrate a Packers loss. They did exactly that:

 

 

Look, the Bears aren’t a very good team. That’s fine. Everyone can admit that. But seeing Green Bay struggle like this is something we haven’t seen in a long time.

Are the days of Green Bay dominating the division slowly coming to an end? Are the tables finally turning on them?

Let’s hope so!

