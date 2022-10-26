Bears fans take to Twitter to react to the Robert Quinn trade news

The Chicago Bears continued to re-tool the roster on Wednesday, doing so by trading away star pass rusher Robert Quinn to Philadelphia.

Chicago will take on Quinn’s salary but will receive a fourth round pick back in the deal. With the team reportedly shopping him in the offseason, they finally made the decision to do it here before the NFL trade deadline and getting a fourth round pick back for him seems like a win.

Right after the news broke that Quinn was traded, Bears fans took to Twitter to react to the news and the draft pick returning:

I would have been happy with a fifth-rounder for Robert Quinn. Fourth is very solid compensation for his age/contract situation/production so far this year Good player, seems like a good guy, but won't be a part of the Bears' future. Glad they got something for him — Jeremy Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) October 26, 2022

Hell yeah. Thought we would be getting a 5th for him. Such a good return. Only question is what year tho — Jake (@im_finking) October 26, 2022

The Robert Quinn trade is evidence of one big thing to me in Chicago. The #Bears and Ryan Poles are putting an emphasis on bringing in young, skilled players and building around Justin Fields in 2023 and beyond. Getting Quinn’s contract off the table frees up a ton of space. — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) October 26, 2022

I have an insane amount of respect for Robert Quinn, his bounceback was amazing and that record will probably stand for a while I hope he achieves a lot on the Eagles However, this was by far the right move for the bears — Lord Ryan Poles (@DrunkGould) October 26, 2022

Honestly, I am not sure how to feel about the Robert Quinn trade…. On one hand, I see as it move to get more cap, and we got capital (a 4th) for an guy that would have been cut…. But, it sucks to guy like Quinn go, wish we got a 2nd but I get it! Gonna give Poles a B — King Kumar (@KingKumarspod) October 26, 2022

That’s a Brilliant Trade for Robert Quinn. Get a 4th Rounder in Return. Get Gipson & Robinson more snaps. — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) October 26, 2022

Goodbye Robert Quinn 😔 #BearDown — ty from twittér (@tytwox) October 26, 2022

Good value in the return for Robert Quinn. — The T-Formation Blog (@TFormationBlog) October 26, 2022

Quinn was signed by the Bears in the 2020 offseason and put together a record-breaking season in 2021, recording 18.5 sacks.

He’s a veteran that is looking for a shot to win the Super Bowl and should get that in Philadelphia. He’s also an easy player to root for moving forward. We wish Quinn the best of luck in Philly.

