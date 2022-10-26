Trending
Chicago Bears fans react to team trading Robert Quinn

Bears fans take to Twitter to react to the Robert Quinn trade news

The Chicago Bears continued to re-tool the roster on Wednesday, doing so by trading away star pass rusher Robert Quinn to Philadelphia.

Chicago will take on Quinn’s salary but will receive a fourth round pick back in the deal. With the team reportedly shopping him in the offseason, they finally made the decision to do it here before the NFL trade deadline and getting a fourth round pick back for him seems like a win.

Quinn was signed by the Bears in the 2020 offseason and put together a record-breaking season in 2021, recording 18.5 sacks.

He’s a veteran that is looking for a shot to win the Super Bowl and should get that in Philadelphia. He’s also an easy player to root for moving forward. We wish Quinn the best of luck in Philly.

 

