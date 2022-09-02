Trending
Bears fans ruthless storm on Twitter after Ted Phillips news

Jordan SiglerBy 1 Min Read
Chicago Bears fans gave their opinions on Ted Phillips stepping down

Early Friday, a bombshell report by Dan Pompei of The Athletic revealed that Chicago Bears CEO/President Ted Phillips plans to retire after this season. The Bears released a statement on their Twitter page shortly after the report.

Phillips has had the title of CEO/President since 1999. That’s been long enough to see the Bears win three playoff games during his tenure in that position.

There had been rumors since last year that Phillips was planning to step back from football operations. It looks like the Bears will be looking to make a new switch before the 2023 season. When checking social media, it appears that the move couldn’t come fast enough. Bears fans levied some serious shade Phillips way in wake of Friday’s report:

Seems more like rejoicing.

Some people didn’t think the move was enough of a change.

 

 

 

 

 

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

