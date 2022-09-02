Bears fans ruthless storm on Twitter after Ted Phillips news

Chicago Bears fans gave their opinions on Ted Phillips stepping down

Early Friday, a bombshell report by Dan Pompei of The Athletic revealed that Chicago Bears CEO/President Ted Phillips plans to retire after this season. The Bears released a statement on their Twitter page shortly after the report.

After 40 years with the team, Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips plans to retire in late February. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 2, 2022

Phillips has had the title of CEO/President since 1999. That’s been long enough to see the Bears win three playoff games during his tenure in that position.

There had been rumors since last year that Phillips was planning to step back from football operations. It looks like the Bears will be looking to make a new switch before the 2023 season. When checking social media, it appears that the move couldn’t come fast enough. Bears fans levied some serious shade Phillips way in wake of Friday’s report:

I THOUGHT THE DAY WOULD NEVER COME HALLELUJAH — Kinny (@KinnyGames) September 2, 2022

Seems more like rejoicing.

Announce selling the team next please — beardown (@FlytheW630) September 2, 2022

Some people didn’t think the move was enough of a change.

Good!!!!! Way overdue. Only the Chicago Bears could have a none football guy running a football team, and think it would work. 20+ years of utter failure, with the exception of one lucky Super Bowl run many years ago! Now if only we could get better Team owners! — 🚀 🏒Steve Mac! 🏈 🐕 (@SkubyMac) September 2, 2022

And it'll take another 40 years to undue the damage he did by prioritizing profit over football. — OK Google, play Sandstorm (@ClowbogBeborp) September 2, 2022

i speak on behalf of all of us bears fans, thank you for retiring enjoy it. — Deshaun Watson and deebo stan (@demarvelous11) September 2, 2022

Thank God – although I’m confident the Bears will find someone even worse to replace him. — Jeff (@JeffLacey10) September 2, 2022

New stadium and Phillips leaving? The bears know Christmas is in December right? — Taylor Schwanke (@TaylorSchwanke) September 2, 2022

Prayed for days like this — Mild Accountant (@airoderinde) September 2, 2022

So they asked him to repeatedly embarrass himself and the franchise while overseeing bad football teams and lead a really bad stadium renovation? Job well done then Ted — Tim Wester Jr. (@tdwjr33) September 2, 2022

