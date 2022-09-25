Trending
Bears fans turn on Justin Fields after poor game vs Texans

Jordan Sigler
Justin Fields

Justin Fields had a bad day in the Bears’ win over the Texans

There’s no way around it for Justin Fields. He played terribly in the 23-20 win by the Chicago Bears over the Houston Texans. Fields, who could only attempt 11 passes in Week 2, needed to show his coaching staff and fans that he could be trusted to throw more in games this season.

Fields responded by having one of the worst performances in his two seasons in the NFL. He finished completing eight of 17 passes for 107 yards. His interceptions looked horrendous.

Bears fans, long known for their longsuffering admiration of authority figures such as coaches, general managers, and ownership, continued their tradition of turning on the team’s quarterback after a bad game. (Why or how does this cycle of poor quarterback play happen exactly?) They took to Twitter to let their feelings be known that they think Fields is a bust.

 

