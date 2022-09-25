Bears fans turn on Justin Fields after poor game vs Texans

Justin Fields had a bad day in the Bears’ win over the Texans

There’s no way around it for Justin Fields. He played terribly in the 23-20 win by the Chicago Bears over the Houston Texans. Fields, who could only attempt 11 passes in Week 2, needed to show his coaching staff and fans that he could be trusted to throw more in games this season.

Fields responded by having one of the worst performances in his two seasons in the NFL. He finished completing eight of 17 passes for 107 yards. His interceptions looked horrendous.

Look at the top of the screen. The safety cut to the middle of the field. Justin Fields had a receiver wide open along the sideline… #Bears pic.twitter.com/brQtUIsTvY — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) September 25, 2022

Bears fans, long known for their longsuffering admiration of authority figures such as coaches, general managers, and ownership, continued their tradition of turning on the team’s quarterback after a bad game. (Why or how does this cycle of poor quarterback play happen exactly?) They took to Twitter to let their feelings be known that they think Fields is a bust.

I was wrong bout Justin Fields, kid sucks — ³DMO🐺 (@1D1MO) September 25, 2022

Trevor Siemian should be the Bears starting quarterback. Fields is a 4th stringer — Ankit Pal (@realankitpal) September 25, 2022

Justin Fields sucks — Jaime Marinez (@jmarinez11) September 25, 2022

Justin Fields sucks 😞 — Josh (@Cooliooojones) September 25, 2022

Justin fields is a BUST — lucas (@lplcosta) September 25, 2022

Justin Fields… I tried bro but… 65 yards and 2 INTs??? gotta hit the bench buddy — Baby Joey (@JosefWithaF) September 25, 2022

I’m not sure my many Bears fan friends can physically or emotionally take Justin Fields being a bust. Timeline is a mess right now. — Ryan Thomure (@RyanThomure) September 25, 2022

JUSTIN FIELDS IS A BUST. — Paul Konerko #1 Fan (@southsiderat) September 25, 2022

#Bears Justin Fields is a bust ive seen enough dude fucking sucks Fields is the worst QB ive ever seen in a bears uniform — Super Depressed Bears Fan (@FieldsBurnerIG) September 25, 2022

Justin Fields is a bust. This is pathetic — Cova Ragu (@CovaRagu) September 25, 2022

