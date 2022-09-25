Justin Fields needs to have the best game of his career to this point today, he needs to be the reason the Bears win.

Justin Fields hasn’t yet started a full 16 games in his Chicago Bears career. He’s yet to throw for three touchdowns in a game, and hasn’t thrown for two TDs without throwing at least one interception. That has to change today against the lowly Houston Texans.

The Texans are in the midst of a rebuilding year, and have less talent or barely enough talent to equal the Bears’ level of talent. Both teams are not that good, but Justin Fields should be the difference maker in this game in a big way.

Justin Fields needs to be the reason the Chicago Bears win today. The Bears can win without Justin Fields, but Fields should play well enough that the Bears win. There should be no reason to be conservative with the play calling. The Bears shouldn’t shy away from throwing the ball down the field and getting the ball to their playmakers. Darnell Mooney, Cole Kmet and Byron Pringle should have big games today with the Bears using play-action passes to open things up for Fields.

The Bears have enough talent for Fields to be successful and he should have a big game today. I fully expect Fields to have close to 300 yards passing and at least three touchdowns either two passing and one running or some combination thereof to get to three total TDs.

Fields better be efficient and needs to make big plays down the field. What we need to see from Fields today should be equal to what we saw from him in the preseason game against the Cleveland Browns. Fields needs to look like an NFL QB today, and if he doesn’t then you can start to worry about if he’ll ever become the QB the Bears need him to be.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE