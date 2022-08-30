Justin Fields was the highest graded quarterback of the preseason according to ProFootballFocus.

In what should be a surprise to no one given the preseason Justin Fields had, Sam Monson the publisher of ProFootballFocus tweeted out a grade that correlates with Justin Fields’ success over the entire preseason game slate.

Justin Fields was the highest-graded QB in the preseason (15+ dropbacks). He passed for 8.1 yards per attempt, rushed for 7.6, and didn't have a turnover-worthy play. Man doesn't have much help around him, but he looks very good heading into Yr 2 — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) August 30, 2022

After Fields played well against the Chiefs making a couple of big throws, he followed that performance up with another good game against the Seattle Seahawks getting Cole Kmet involved in the offense while leading a scoring drive.

From there Fields exploded for a huge game in the dress rehearsal against the Cleveland Browns. In that game Fields was 14 out of 16 for 156 yards and 3 TDs as the Bears had scoring drives on three of their five offensive possessions.

So if you were hoping to see growth from Justin Fields you saw it from one week to the next. There were some growing pains early against the Chiefs, before Justin Fields hit the two big passes. After that Fields was yanked from the game. Then Justin Fields led a scoring drive where the Bears got the TE involved in the offense to go up 3-0 early on the Seahawks.

Then came the coupe de gras against the Browns. It’s obvious that Fields is getting more and more comfortable within this offense. The Bears have shown things that are simple effective and more than anything a level of competency that didn’t exist under Matt Nagy.

The offense is simple, run the ball, then play-action pass, and get everyone involved in the offense as they did with 10 different receivers catching passes from Fields in the final game.

It shouldn’t be at all surprising given that Fields has looked good throughout most of the training camp practices.

The signs are pointing in a positive direction for the Bears and it should be a very exciting week 1 matchup against the 49ers.

