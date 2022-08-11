Justin Fields is making otherwise no-named receivers look good on a daily basis in practice. As a result of forgotten receivers having big days in camp, you can start to see how Justin Fields is starting to transform the entire Bears offense.

Justin Fields is starting to excel in a big way in training camp and no one seems to be noticing. All of the reports are the offense is clunky, they talk about the throws Justin Fields has missed and how injured the receivers are. There’s very little positive coming from camp about Justin Fields.

On the contrary though, when reporters are constantly taking a pessimistic outlook on Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears, they’re missing the overall big picture. What is the overall bigger picture and why should you be confident that the Bears are going to be just fine at QB for the foreseeable future? Easy, Justin Fields is making all of his receivers look good on a day-to-day basis.

Justin Fields is currently without Velus Jones Jr. N’Keal Harry, David Moore, and Dante Pettis. Fields however is currently making consistent plays to every OTHER receiver on the field. Yesterday it was the Dazz Newsome show, today it was the Isaiah Coulter show.

Dazz Newsome flashed some nice routes in 7 on 7 👀 #BearsCamp — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 10, 2022

Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown and Cole Kmet are your top three targets that have the most experience and potential and are shining on a daily basis. The Bears have a clear cut top three targets that are ready to be the starters. Jones Jr. when healthy is clearly one of the top four receivers.

Justin Fields has three NFL level receivers to throw to and he has an “rock star” tight end to throw to. Those are the obvious players that you hear about every single day in practice.

What you hear in a very muted respect is, he players that step in for the injured players that are now making plays all over the field. Essentially what this means is that Justin Fields is making the players around him better. Every time a guy comes in and does what he’s supposed to do Fields is finding that guy and getting him the ball in critical situations.

Guys that would otherwise just be players on the roster are looking like good players because when they start to get the targets from Fields, he’s getting them the ball where only they can make a play on the ball. That’s the sign of a good QB and that’s the story that no one is picking up on in camp.

The obvious thing you want from your QB is for him to take the receivers he has and make better players out of than they would be with a mediocre QB. Fields is doing that every day and that’s why Mooney, St. Brown and Kmet are all clearly having the best training camps of their careers.

Three Chicago Bears players stood out to me in today’s practice: Dominique Robinson

Dazz Newsome

Isaiah Coulter — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) August 10, 2022

It may not be the most obvious thing, but the signs are reports are consistent, based on everything you hear in camp about the players that are performing better than they otherwise would have. That’s why Newsome was the talk of camp yesterday and Coulter was the star of practice today. Guys are doing what they’re supposed to and Fields is making them look better than they truly are.

The next question is also easily answered, why do the Bears on occasion look clunky? That too is an easy answer, the offense has been in an installation phase over the first two weeks so there is going to be confusion and mistakes. That is to be anticipated with any newly installed offense. But there is a truth that can’t be denied about the 2022 Chicago Bears, Justin Fields is developing into a damn good quarterback in year two and as a result it’s going to allow the Bears to be a lot more competitive than anyone anticipated.

