The Chicago Bears offense continues to struggle at practice

The poor offensive performance by the Chicago Bears Monday during two-minute drills drew a lot of talk on Twitter. Tuesday’s performance didn’t appear to look much better for quarterback Justin Fields and the offense, per reports. Blame was to be found all over the field for the offensive unit.

The offense is learning a new system. This is the first week of practice in pads. It’s expected that there will be struggles on offense. However, some of the mistakes appeared mental.

One of the worst plays of the day was Fields overthrowing Harry in 7 on 7. You gotta be 100% on these Defensive busts. #BearsCamp #Bears pic.twitter.com/Ri8HmPMtMw — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 2, 2022

Defensive breakdown in 7-on-7. N’Keal Harry was wide open. Like WIDE open and Justin Fields air mailed it. Couple plays later they ran it again, fooled the defense again and Fields’ throw was on the money for a TD. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 2, 2022

In summation: Bears offense in situational drills looked very good inside the five-yard line today. Trying to get to the five-yard line? Not so good. Also, lots of false starts. — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) August 2, 2022

The Bears wrapped up their first practice in full pads this morning. The bad news is the offense remains quite the work in progress. The good news is it's August 2. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 2, 2022

#Bears offense struggled in back-to-back two-minute drills. Failed to get a first down during either. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 2, 2022

Bears end practice with another shot for the offense in the 2MD starting on their own 20. Offense goes 3-and-out in back to back series going both ways down the field. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 2, 2022

#Bears 1st team offense was particularly bad in 2-minute offense today. Failed to move the ball really at all. Red zone 7 on 7 was also messy. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 2, 2022

Backup QB Trevor Siemian on the handful of false starts for the offense today: "We've got a ton of cadences and I think we're in the process of mastering all those." Notes that things aren't as clean as they need to be but would rather have mistakes happen now vs. Week 4, 5 6. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 2, 2022

The Bears need to correct these mistakes quickly

Having trouble with the playbook and getting in sync with new teammates is one thing. But reports about the lack of discipline are worrying. The Bears need to correct the false start penalties. Those penalties will hamper progress during games if they’re not remedied before the season. The Bears don’t have the talent to overcome mistakes that cost them even five yards.

Fields also appears to be struggling with throwing high. He overthrew a pass Monday with disastrous results. FIelds does not appear to always be using his retooled mechanics during live drills.

Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney connection continues to look good. Several nice catches from Mooney. Jaylon Johnson broke up one pass from Fields intended for Mooney. The ball went high in the air and landed in the hands of LB Joe Thomas. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 1, 2022

Chicago Bears Fans getting nervous on Twitter

Bears fans weren’t happy with the lack of progress the team made Tuesday. A lot of people were worried about the future of Fields in the Bears organization.

They r going to ruin Justin fields — david (@badger4life99) August 2, 2022

He's had a brutal camp. — think (@thinkkaz) August 2, 2022

I cant wait til football starts again so the @ChicagoBears can make me rage at my tv every Sunday again 🤗 judging by the reports from camp sounds like our offense is in midseason form — Erick Li (@ErickDosTres) August 2, 2022

