Recap: Justin Fields inconsistent, Chicago Bears offense looks undisciplined at Tuesday's practice

Jordan Sigler
Justin Fields Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears offense continues to struggle at practice

The poor offensive performance by the Chicago Bears Monday during two-minute drills drew a lot of talk on Twitter. Tuesday’s performance didn’t appear to look much better for quarterback Justin Fields and the offense, per reports. Blame was to be found all over the field for the offensive unit.

The offense is learning a new system. This is the first week of practice in pads. It’s expected that there will be struggles on offense. However, some of the mistakes appeared mental.

The Bears need to correct these mistakes quickly

Having trouble with the playbook and getting in sync with new teammates is one thing. But reports about the lack of discipline are worrying. The Bears need to correct the false start penalties. Those penalties will hamper progress during games if they’re not remedied before the season. The Bears don’t have the talent to overcome mistakes that cost them even five yards.

Fields also appears to be struggling with throwing high. He overthrew a pass Monday with disastrous results.    FIelds does not appear to always be using his retooled mechanics during live drills.

Chicago Bears Fans getting nervous on Twitter

Bears fans weren’t happy with the lack of progress the team made Tuesday. A lot of people were worried about the future of Fields in the Bears organization.

