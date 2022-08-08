Matt Eberflus has high expectations for the Bears

Head Coach Matt Eberflus is excited to bring a winning culture to the Chicago Bears. The first-year head coach is bringing intense workouts to training camp this year to whip the team back into shape. The Bears have a long hill to climb to be a playoff contender this year but Eberflus has long-term plans for the franchise.

The Bears currently have only one Super Bowl win. That win came in January of 1986. Eberflus has plans to win another. Or two. In Peter King’s Football Morning in America this week, he documented a new feature Eberflus wants in his office at Halas Hall:

Eberflus, when setting up his office, wanted to honor the history of the franchise and make every player aware that their jobs are to return the franchise to prominence. In the space behind his desk that most coaches reserve for family photos or mementos, the new coach asked for pictures of the nine Bears with retired numbers… Also behind his desk, in the middle of display of the great Bears, are two empty plexiglass shelves, small ones, and two empty spots at the base of the display. Eberflus wanted the two shelves for George Halas Trophies, emblematic of the NFC champions. And he wanted the spaces below to be there for two Super Bowl trophies.

Matt Eberflus has respect for the Bears organization

The Bears don’t have a chance of winning one of those two trophies this season. But if the Bears start to build a new core on defense and Justin Fields can develop into a star, the team will have a chance to win one in the next couple of seasons.

Eberflus is trying to instill his respect for the Bears into his players.

Matt Eberflus will have an empty display to look at in the offseason. When general manager Ryan Poles comes to visit, he’ll also see an empty display. Hopefully, that will increase their urgency to make the Bears successful.

