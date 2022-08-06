Matt Eberflus is the new head coach of the Chicago Bears and he’s getting back to toughening up his players and molding them into guys the city of big shoulders will appreciate.
The Chicago Bears are back to practicing hard under head coach Matt Eberflus with Cole Kmet explaining how intense practice has been for the Bears this week. Matt Nagy wasn’t known for being a tough as nails head coach and it showed as his teams were rarely prepared and tended to fold in the face of adversity.
Kmet stated that the Bears’ most recent practice that was long and grueling was “the hardest practice I’ve ever been a part of.”
“The intensity going from period to period, having to run to the ball and like the way we go about things,” Morrow said. “It’s a lot harder than what I have usually done.”
Some #Bears say they've never been in such a grueling practice as the one Matt Eberflus ran the last two days .
But what does it mean for what the coach is trying to do?
https://t.co/vWsAPm26Rs
— Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) August 6, 2022
