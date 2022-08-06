Matt Eberflus is the new head coach of the Chicago Bears and he’s getting back to toughening up his players and molding them into guys the city of big shoulders will appreciate.

The Chicago Bears are back to practicing hard under head coach Matt Eberflus with Cole Kmet explaining how intense practice has been for the Bears this week. Matt Nagy wasn’t known for being a tough as nails head coach and it showed as his teams were rarely prepared and tended to fold in the face of adversity.

Kmet stated that the Bears’ most recent practice that was long and grueling was “the hardest practice I’ve ever been a part of.”

“The intensity going from period to period, having to run to the ball and like the way we go about things,” Morrow said. “It’s a lot harder than what I have usually done.”

“That’s just what our practices do,” Matt Eberflus said. “So the tempo which we practice, how we execute with speed, and what we’re asking in the standards that we’re asking our players to do, that builds that mental and physical stamina.”

Some #Bears say they've never been in such a grueling practice as the one Matt Eberflus ran the last two days .

But what does it mean for what the coach is trying to do?

This time of blood and guts approach was the same approach the Bears utilized under Lovie Smith and Rod Marinelli. It’s that type of grind that’s going to get the Bears to be a stronger and tougher team, qualities that lacked over the past few years.

“If you want to be a good football team, you have to have mental and physical stamina,” Matt Eberflus said. “And to build that callus, to build that stamina, you have to go through hard— and you can’t do it by going through soft.”

The Bears need to be toughened up perhaps more than any team in the NFL. Previous teams were soft and consistently folded in the face of adversity. Hopefully this strategy will pay off with the type of intensity and focus needed to win football games in Chicago.

