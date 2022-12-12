Bears first-year defensive back Kyler Gordon and rookie safety Jaquan Brisker will rejoin the team this week.

The Bears are gearing up for their Week 15 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles after a much-needed bye week. The top rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker are returning, which is encouraging news on the injury front. Due to concussions, Gordon and Brisker were forced to miss the previous two games.

Per Matt Eberflus on WBBM Newsradio 780 “It’s important that we do a good job of ramping them up”. “They haven’t done much for the last three weeks. “It’s going to be exciting to get those guys back. They’re both really good rookies and having a good year. We’re excited about that.”

Bears rookie DB's Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon coming back.

"Those guys will be cleared off of protocol." -Matt Eberflus, Monday morning @WBBMNewsradio — Josh Liss (@JoshLissSports) December 12, 2022

In the Bear’s 11 games this season, Gordon has accumulated 55 tackles, one interception, four pass breakups, and one forced fumble. Over the same time, Brisker has accumulated 73 tackles, one interception, three sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one pass breakup.

The Chicago Bears (3-10) host the Eagles (12-1) on Sunday at Soldier Field.

