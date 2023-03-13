Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles failed to sign any of the top pass-rushing defensive tackles available in free agency what is his plan B?

The Chicago Bears need their Tommie Harris in this Cover-2 4-3 defensive scheme and the options are starting to run dry.

Javon Hargraves signed with the 49ers, Dre’Mont Jones signed with the Seahawks and Zach Allen going to the Denver Broncos. What can he do next?

Poles must be hoping that Jalen Carter will fall to him at the ninth overall spot in the NFL Draft. That may be a little more likely with Jones going to the Seahawks.

On the offensive line things were exciting at right tackle for a little bit with the Bears in the mix for a big one.

The Chicago Bears made an offer to right tackle Mike McGlinchey and were outbid by the Denver Broncos and shortly thereafter Jawaan Taylor signed with the Chiefs, it looks less likely that the Bears spend huge on an offensive tackle.

Are the Bears preparing to move Teven Jenkins back to right tackle? Their big splash on the offensive line thus far has been to sign an offensive guard. They didn’t overpay for Mike McGlinchey and it seems even less likely they’ll spend half of their remaining cap space on Orlando Brown Jr.

So the Bears could very well be positioning themselves to move Teven Jenkins back to offensive tackle, which would be the best move financially and for the sake of the team.

Jenkins has never fully been given the opportunity to win the right tackle spot, the position he played at a high level at Oklahoma State.

Greg Gabriel floated the idea of Cody Whitehair moving back to center.

Wrote that wrong. What may happen is Davis plays LG, Tevin stays at RG, Cody moves back inside to center and they draft a RT. That could be a pretty good OLine — Greg Gabriel (@ggabefootball) March 13, 2023

That move makes little sense given the fact that Whitehair had massive problems snapping the football in shotgun and seems even less likely to do it well with the QB directly underneath him. A center needs to have the basic fundamental down, especially with the Bears running a play-action-pass-heavy scheme.

The defense has their Hunter Hillenmeyer in Jack Sanborn, their Lance Briggs in TJ Edwards and Brian Urlacher in Tremaine Edmunds, now they need their Tommie Harris at the 3-technique to complete the defense.

The question is what the hell is Ryan Poles’ plan for the defensive tackle spot?

At number nine overall they could target at defensive end like Tyree Wilson of Texas Tech. Wilson is 6-foot-6 275-pounds and looks like Jason Pierre-Paul or Chandler Jones-type 4-3 base defensive end. Given the lack of edge players available in free agency, Wilson would be an ideal target in the draft.

Ryan Poles is being outspent by the Denver Broncos on two key players in McGlinchey and Allen. So where now does he turn to spend his money?

