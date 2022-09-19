Trending
Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus unleashed his thoughts on sorry passing attack

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
Justin Fields Matt Eberflus Getty Browns

Matt Eberflus was not satisfied with the Bears’ offense in Week 2

Passing attempts were harder to find on the Chicago Bears Sunday Night Football telecast than a can of baby formula at your local grocery store. Quarterback Justin Fields finished the game with 11 passing attempts that resulted in 70 yards. Fields wasn’t targeting players analysts assumed would be a significant part of the Bears’ passing scheme. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus seemed frustrated on the sideline with the play on the field.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney had one reception for -4 yards. That brings Mooney’s total this season to 4 receiving yards. Tight end Cole Kmet had nothing but a drop against the Packers. Kmet has yet to catch a pass this season.

The Bears’ passing game was also inept in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers. The excuse made after the game was the rainy conditions. The Bears didn’t try passing much against the Packers. The Bears relied on the run. That game plan was solid enough to score 10 points in total. Three points came in the second half as the Bears tried to come back from being down 24-7 at halftime.

Eberflus addressed the offensive shortcomings in Monday’s press conference

Per Adam Hoge with CHGO Sports, Matt Eberflus said he trusts Fields to the ball more than 11 times in an NFL football game. Eberflus said he understands the passing game is struggling through the first two weeks and that the Bears aren’t doing a good job scheming to get playmakers the football.

Eberflus tried to explain the Bears’ 11 passing attacks as a byproduct of a successful running attack that gained 23 fewer rushing yards than the Packers.

Eberflus then articulated that he understood, following the Bears scoring 10 points after passing the ball 11 times, that the team needs to find a better balance of run and pass.

Matt Eberflus should know this by Week 2

Matt Eberflus and the Bears coaching staff have been around the league enough to know they can’t run an offense this way. The admissions don’t mean anything unless the Bears change their play on the field from the first two weeks.

The 49ers game was a prelude to the offense the Bears thought would have a winning formula this season. Fields isn’t learning how to do anything in this offense but how to relieve an injured starting quarterback in the future by handing the ball off.

The Bears’ offense is finding ways to reach a new low in the passing game. Week 2 against the Packers needs to be this year’s bottom.

 

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
Buildings 1804479 1920

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply