Bears OL Teven Jenkins responds to rumors: ‘I’m good’

Teven Jenkins has missed five straight practices

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins’s absence at training camp has got the NFL rumor mill churning. Recent reports have come out that Jenkins was disconnected from the coaching staff. Monday, there was a report the Bears were looking to trade Jenkins.

A fan on Twitter asked the second-year tackle what the matter was with Jenkins. Jenkins answered in a non-specific but positive way–if you want him to stay with the Bears. “I’m good don’t believe everything you read,” Jenkins responded.

@TevenJenkins what's going on man? Some reports coming out that are not very kind to you. Everything good? — Paul Zybowski Jr (@zybowskipjr) August 2, 2022

I’m good don’t believe everything you read — Tev (@TevenJenkins) August 2, 2022

The Bears are better if Teven Jenkins’ talent is on the field

Jenkins is considered by the Bears to be their most talented offensive lineman, according to David Kaplan. The Bears need him on the offensive line if he’s healthy. He does have an attitude, but that is something you want out of your offensive linemen.

Let’s hope the sources giving the information to Ian Rapoport and Kaplan are wrong. Jenkins should be able to shore up any holes at the guard or tackle position this season. If he has the talent many analysts and coaches think he does, the Bears need to work with Jenkins to keep him.

If the Bears wind up trading him, it’s going to hurt to see all that talent go to another team. Especially if the Bears only get a low-round pick for him.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE