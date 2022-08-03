Trending
Bears

Bears pass protection has QB Justin Fields scrambling for life Wednesday

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears offensive line had a new combination Wednesday

Keen running ability is one of the traits that will suit Justin Fields in the Chicago Bears’ new offense. Fields showed his scrambling ability at times last season.

This season, he may have to rely on his feet even more.

The Chicago Bears’ offense struggled to move the ball Monday and Tuesday. Fields was inconsistent throwing the ball. It appears he might not be grounded due to the performance of his offensive line. Reports from Wednesday’s practice were not flattering for the unit in charge of protecting the second-year quarterback.

The Bears’ offensive line needs to help Justin Fields deliver a good ball

This isn’t the first day Fields has been harassed by the pass rush. Fields has been overthrowing receivers in practice recently. And it’s common that overthrows are coming with pressure situations.

The good sign for Justin Fields’ development is that he’s looking to check down passes. The bad news is check downs and him scrambling or desperately trying to get off a pass seems to be the bulk of the Bears’ passing in camp.

The passing game is struggling without linemen too

The offense wasn’t flashy before the 11v11 period. Velus Jones Jr. had a rough day in drills.

The 1 on 1 drill wasn’t efficient either. Tight End Cole Kmet had a drop.

 

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
Chicago could be the home of a new team due to NFL expansion.

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply