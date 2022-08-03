The Chicago Bears offensive line had a new combination Wednesday

Keen running ability is one of the traits that will suit Justin Fields in the Chicago Bears’ new offense. Fields showed his scrambling ability at times last season.

Justin Fields is already one of the best QB’s in the NFL at evading pressure. This play gets blown up almost immediately. But his awareness and agility turn what would be a sack into a 5 yard gain. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/lDSIP0Ud04 — Josh DeLuca (@JoshDeLuca4) June 20, 2022

This season, he may have to rely on his feet even more.

The Chicago Bears’ offense struggled to move the ball Monday and Tuesday. Fields was inconsistent throwing the ball. It appears he might not be grounded due to the performance of his offensive line. Reports from Wednesday’s practice were not flattering for the unit in charge of protecting the second-year quarterback.

Justin Fields has been running for his life throughout this portion of 11v11. Pocket keeps collapsing around him in a hurry. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 3, 2022

Most common outcomes for 1st offense in team drills today is scramble or check down. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 3, 2022

Justin Fields in third team drill: one completion. It included a sack where he slipped, two busted screens (call them wins for the D), a step up and scramble up the middle and a checkdown to Herbert on 3rd and 13. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 3, 2022

Two-minute drill, Fields leads the offense down for a field goal. Took a sack along the way, probably would’ve taken another sack from Justin Jones but they played on. Big completion to N’Keal Harry on third-and-10 kept the drive alive and got into field goal range. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 3, 2022

The Bears’ offensive line needs to help Justin Fields deliver a good ball

This isn’t the first day Fields has been harassed by the pass rush. Fields has been overthrowing receivers in practice recently. And it’s common that overthrows are coming with pressure situations.

Justin Fields under pressure overthrows his receiver. #BearsCamp day 1 pic.twitter.com/8okOm6rMV6 — Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) July 28, 2022

The good sign for Justin Fields’ development is that he’s looking to check down passes. The bad news is check downs and him scrambling or desperately trying to get off a pass seems to be the bulk of the Bears’ passing in camp.

The passing game is struggling without linemen too

The offense wasn’t flashy before the 11v11 period. Velus Jones Jr. had a rough day in drills.

Velus Jones is quick, explosive, runs good routes but isn’t catching the ball well right now. Two drops and a bobble in individual. NFL receivers don’t drop routes on air. #BearsCamp #BearsNation — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 3, 2022

The 1 on 1 drill wasn’t efficient either. Tight End Cole Kmet had a drop.

Justin Fields in first team drill today: 2-for-4. It includes drop by Kmet, big gain to St. Brown, a near-interception by Gordon and a short throw to Mooney. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 3, 2022

No way around it bears fans 1 on 1 drills was straight up embarrassing for the offense today. It’s an offensive drill and they completed around 25% of passes. #BearsCamp — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 3, 2022

