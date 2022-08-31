Bears’ defense gets a boost from Jaquan Brisker Wednesday

The Chicago Bears received much-needed help from Jaquan Brisker Wednesday. Their rookie safety sustained a thumb injury in the Bears’ preseason Week One victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. He had surgery to repair his thumb, and reports were hopeful the Bears would see Brisker for Week One of the season.

Brisker returned to practice Wednesday. The Penn State product is projected to start against the San Francisco 49ers for the Week One opener. Brisker told the media he expects to play and thinks he will be much better by game time.

Jaquan Brisker (thumb) said he has recovered ahead of schedule and will be ready to play for the Bears' opener: "I feel like I'll be 120% by the time I'm back." — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 31, 2022

This is good news for the Bears and Brisker. The Bears drafted Brisker in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft and have high hopes for him. Before the injury, Brisker was having himself a great training camp. He forced his own three and out during his rookie preseason debut.

