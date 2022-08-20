Chicago Bears rookie safety Jaquan Brisker is out with a right-hand injury.

According to Chicago Sun-Times, the Bears rookie sustained an injury to his right thumb during the preseason opener against the Chiefs on August 11 but did not feel the damage until he woke up the following day.

Head coach Matt Eberflus spoke on Brisker’s injury, saying there is no timetable for a return.

“You know, sometimes you wake up with these hand injuries and it just shows up, It feels like you just kind of tweaked it a little bit —and all the sudden the next day there it is.”

While surgery is never a good thing, the Bears may have received some good news regarding the injury in terms of how long he will be out. Ian Rapoport tweeted earlier today as well stating Brisker has had surgery and with that comes the chance to be ready for Week 1:

#Bears impressive rookie safety Jaquan Brisker recently underwent surgery to repair a thumb injuey, source said. It’s been fixed now and Brisker has a real chance to be ready for Week 1. Brisker stood out early in camp, but has been sidelined the last few days. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 20, 2022

Jaquan Brisker was drafted in the second round by the Bears in the 2022 NFL draft and has impressed early on in his career. His fit is perfect for what the Bears want to do at strong safety and his role with the defense.

Veteran DeAndre Houston-Carson filled in for Brisker during Thursday’s game in Seattle and took reps with the first team at strong safety in Saturday’s practice.

