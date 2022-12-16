Bears safety Eddie Jackson gets good news on his ankle injury

The Chicago Bears secondary is still a little banged up despite getting Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon back this week. But they will be without their leader, Eddie Jackson, for the rest of the 2022 season.

Jackson suffered an ankle injury in the Week 12 loss to the New York Jets and will miss the final four games here in 2022. However, Jackson did get some good news on his injury and potentially his future with the Bears.

The Bears safety tweeted out on Friday that he will NOT need surgery this offseason. That’s great news in terms of his recovery and quickness to get back on the field for offseason workouts and practices:

No surgery needed God is Good✝️ — Eddie Jackson (@BoJack4) December 16, 2022

Jackson was enjoying a rebound season here in 2022 before suffering the ankle injury. He had 80 total tackles, 4 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles in 12 games. He recorded his first interception since 2019 and was potentially on track for a Pro Bowl nod.

Playing alongside the rookie Brisker, Jackson appeared to be more comfortable. The Bears haven’t had stability at both safety spots since Adrian Amos left and the hope is that this duo can provide that again in 2023.

Jackson’s progress through the offseason will be something to monitor as well.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE