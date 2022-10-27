Bears sign former standout Northern Iowa WR to their practice squad

The Bears signed a former Northern Iowa wide receiver

The Chicago Bears made some important changes last week at wide receiver. The team cut Ihmir Smith-Marsette after a few awful performances in the regular season. The elevated Isaiah Coulter to take Smith-Marsette’s place. That left room for a wide receiver to be signed on the practice squad. The Bears have added a former Northern Iowa wide receiver to take that spot.

According to the NFL’s transaction wire for October 26, the Bears signed Daurice Fountain to the practice squad this week. Fountain was named the offensive MVP in the 2018 East-West Shrine game. He was taken in the fifth round of the 2018 draft by the Indianapolis Colts. Fountain was with the Kansas City Chiefs from May 2021 until the team released him on Oct. 24th. He was teammates with current Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle last season.

Fountain has appeared in eight games during his three years in the NFL. He has caught two passes for 23 yards since he joined the league. At Northern Iowa, Fountain had over 2000 yards receiving and 23 touchdowns during his four years.

Here are some highlights of Fountain during his senior season:

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

