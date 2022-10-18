Chicago Bears make a move at wide receiver Tuesday

The Chicago Bears are making a swift change at wide receiver. According to multiple reports, wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette had been waived by the Bears. Smith-Marsette had been heavily criticized following his fumble in the fourth quarter of the Bears’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5. He also struggled to come up with receptions during the Bears’ final drive in the loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 6

According to Sean Hammond of Bears Insider, the team elevated a practice squad member to take Smith-Marsette’s place.

The #Bears have waived WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette and promoted WR Isaiah Coulter to the active roster from the practice squad. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) October 18, 2022

Isaiah Coulter was the Houston Texans’ fifth-round draft pick in 2020. He’s been with the Bears since the 2021 season. Coulter has appeared in just four games in his NFL Career. His stat sheet is empty. It’ll be interesting to see how Coulter fits in with this Bears offense. Not sure how he could do much worse than the wide receiver he is replacing.

