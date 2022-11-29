With Eddie Jackson dealing with a significant injury, the Bears are bringing Adrian Colbert to Chicago.

In addition to losing Eddie Jackson, the Chicago Bears lost rookie Jaquan Brisker to a concussion last week, backup Dane Cruikshank to a hamstring injury in the Jets game. Only DeAndre Houston-Carson, Elijah Hicks, and A.J. Thomas, who is on the practice squad, are other safeties on the roster.

According to Ryan Taylor Eddie Jackson’s Lisfranc injury, which he sustained on Sunday against the New York Jets, was rumored to be permanent on Tuesday. In place of Jackson, the Bears intend to add Adrian Colbert to the roster

With Bears safety Eddie Jackson out due to a foot injury, the Bears are signing veteran free-agent safety Adrian Colbert, per his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @NFLrecord. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2022

Before joining the Bears, Adrian Colbert, a former seventh-round pick of the 49ers in 2017, was a member of five other organizations. He played in 21 games with 12 starts over his first two seasons in San Francisco, compiling 58 tackles, six pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. Additionally, he spent time with the Browns (2021), Jets (2019), Giants (2020), and Dolphins (2021).

Behind youngster Jaquan Brisker and DeAndre Houston-Carson, who should start in place of Jackson, Adrian Colbert will act as a backup.

The 3-9 Chicago Bears host the 4-8 Green Bay Packers in Week 13.

