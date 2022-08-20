What is the plan with Teven Jenkins? No one seems to know as the Bears have had him play right tackle, then shifted him inside to play guard with the starters in the second game. Jenkins has performed well in two games, but is that enough to keep him on the roster?

Teven Jenkins has lined up at right guard and right tackle and has bounced back brilliantly since his injury but according to reports is still up for trade.

According to @AdamSchefter #chicagobears still trying to trade OL Teven Jenkins — confirming what I reported weeks ago. Hear it on the “peggy & dionne” podcast @ESPN1000 chicago App pic.twitter.com/a1cRy6M8vy — Peggy Kusinski (@peggykusinski) August 20, 2022

Since Teven Jenkins has been back he has been practicing every week. He played the most snaps of any offensive lineman on the team against the Chiefs. He played well against the Chiefs at right tackle, and Michael Schofield didn’t play as well at right guard so the Bears moved Jenkins inside to right guard.

Teven Jenkins played well with the starters at right guard, but did Jenkins merely get this opportunity because they’ve already settled on Schofield as the starter at right guard? Other starters sitting out the game were players already assured of a starting role.

So what is the plan with Jenkins? Is he going to be on the roster or not? Are the Bears utilizing the pre-season to showcase his value to a team in a potential trade? There seems to be a myriad of unanswered questions according to this news that the Bears are still trying to trade him.

Regardless of the trade rumors, Jenkins has more value by being with the Chicago Bears than being traded to another team.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE