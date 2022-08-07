Teven Jenkins could be following in the footsteps of another big, strong, and nasty former college offensive tackle who shifted inside to right guard and became a three-time Pro Bowl selection.

Former Bears player Kyle Long played some offensive tackle in college and was athletic enough to play OT in the NFL, but ultimately settled in for a good career at right guard.

Teven Jenkins returned to practice yesterday (but was not a full participant) from his undisclosed injury and was practicing today as well. The Bears’ practice was not in full pads, and Jenkins did some work at his usual right tackle spot with the third team, but also moved inside to right guard which could be the best development for him and the Bears’ offensive line.

Before stretching, Teven Jenkins lined up with the 3rd team at RG. In team, he was at RT with the 3rd unit. He made a nice block on the edge vs the DB. No. 21 Evans scored a TD. He also was at RT with this group: LT Borom, LG Mustipher, C Kramer, RG Schofield. Fields was the QB. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 7, 2022

It’s a very intriguing development that Teven Jenkins is getting reps at right guard. Michael Schofield and Ja’Tyre Carter don’t have the same level of talent and nastiness that Teven Jenkins has. Jenkins moving inside to guard and competing and winning at that spot would likely be the best development for the Bears.

There is an overabundance of big nasty strong tough offensive tackles who have shifted inside and become All-Pro guards. Teven Jenkins shifting inside to guard, may not play into what he desires for himself, but it may be the best development for the team.

