The Chicago Bears could bring in a former rival to pair with Montez Sweat

Danielle Hunter, Josh Allen, Bryan Burns, and Chase Young are some of 2024’s upcoming free agents. All the players previously listed are edge rushers, which is an area the Bears are reportedly interested in investing in.

NFL free agency opens in March, a whole month before the 2024 NFL draft. And it sounds like the Bears are going to be very active in the pre-draft free-agency window.

The Montez Sweat trade was a massive success for the Chicago Bears. Sweat’s arrival marked a sharp turnaround for the Bears’ defense. The Bears are now looking to get another strong presence to pair with Sweat on the defensive line.

A new report suggests that the Bears already have their eyes set on who they want to be Sweat’s duo. And Bears fans have seen plenty of this player in the past eight seasons.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that The Bears are expected to have a strong interest in Minnesota Vikings edge rusher Danielle Hunter.

Meanwhile free agency is much sooner than the draft. And the #Bears will be active. Especially with adding a potential splash at DE. According to @JFowlerESPN they might make a run at Danielle Hunter. And he’s not the first to suggest this. pic.twitter.com/WSD3ATLwls — Erik Duerrwaechter (@EDuerrwaechter) February 10, 2024

The Bears aren’t the only team vying for Danielle Hunter’s services, as reported by Fowler. The Bears do have a large amount of cap space and are in a significantly more intriguing situation than the Jaguars. If Hunter is looking to be paid a solid amount of money and wants a better chance to win football games, the Bears are the better option.

Why Danielle Hunter would be an excellent pickup for the Bears

Hunter is a free agent in 2024 after a career year in Minnesota. In the 2023 season, Hunter had career highs in almost every statistical category. Hunter recorded 16.5 sacks, 83 combined tackles, and a league leading 23 tackles for loss. All this resulted in Danielle Hunter earning Pro-Bowl honors for the fourth time in his career.

Hunter is listed as an outside linebacker, but he often lines up as a defensive end. He is known for his elite pass rushing ability, and ability to get in the backfield quickly to stop run plays.

Montez Sweat and Danielle Hunter together on the same defensive line would be a deadly duo. Both are playing the best football of their careers and are showing no signs of slowing down.

Another plus in targeting Danielle Hunter is that he already knows the division. He has experience playing Green Bay and Detroit. He has less to do when it comes to studying opposing offenses. Hunter coming from the Vikings is another good reason to target him in free agency. Hunter leaving would be a major blow to Minnesota’s defense, especially the defensive line. Weakening a division rival while strengthening your own team is always a good thing.

Final notes on the Hunter rumors

The NFL continues to show that the key to post season success is a strong front seven. The 2024 Super Bowl is a perfect example of that. Both San Francisco and Kansas City have very good defensive fronts.

Great pass rushing teams also tend to have stronger secondaries. When the opposing quarterback is hurried the secondary’s job is much easier. QBs are more prone to errors when rushed, often resulting in incompletions or interceptions.

Signing Danielle Hunter would be a great addition for the Bears to make. He would reinforce the defensive line and force teams to think twice before double teaming Montez Sweat. The secondary would also benefit from Danielle Hunter’s presence. If he wants to come to Chicago, Ryan Poles should call Hunter right as free agency starts.

