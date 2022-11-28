Bears WR Darnell Mooney out for the rest of the season, per Head Coach Matt Eberflus.

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has confirmed that wide receiver Darnell Mooney is headed for IR and will have season-ending surgery on his injured left ankle.



“He’s likely to have surgery and he’ll be done for the season,” Eberflus said. “It’s unfortunate.”



Mooney suffered the injury on a run play during the Bears’ 31-10 loss to the Jets on Sunday.

Bears WR Darnell Mooney (ankle) will miss the rest of the season. pic.twitter.com/oVFRhINtnT — NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2022

The development comes as a big blow to an offense with few established playmakers, and it’s especially unfortunate timing for Mooney with the possibility of a contract extension ahead of him in the offseason. Next season marks the end of his rookie deal.



Mooney, 25, has been a gem for the Bears since drafting him in the fifth round out of Tulane in 2020. He quickly assumed a key role in the offense as a rookie and followed with a breakout season of 81 catches, 1,055 yards and four touchdowns last season.



He was the 25th wide receiver picked in that draft, but ranks fifth in his class in receptions (182), sixth in yards receiving (2,179) and seventh in touchdown catches (10).



Mooney leads the Bears with 40 catches for 493 yards and two touchdowns. Among wide receivers, Equanimeous St. Brown is next in catches at 14.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE