Tajae Sharp impressed PFF in Saturday’s game

Chicago Bears wide receiver Tajae Sharpe got some praise from the national media for his performance Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week One of the preseason. Sharpe caught all of his targets–two passes for a total of 44 yards. One of which was an incredible grab.

Pro Football Focus took notice of Sharpe’s performance. PFF listed Sharpe as having the highest receiving grade of the first week of preseason.

Highest receiving grade in Week 1 of the preseason pic.twitter.com/XOyAkGmQ9o — PFF (@PFF) August 16, 2022

That’s high praise for Sharpe. Although his stat sheet seemed rather bare overall. But Sharpe will take it nonetheless. One of his catches was an exceptional grab by Sharpe on an incredible throw from quarterback Justin Fields.

Tajae Sharpe needs more days like Saturday

Sharpe has a chance to carve out a roster spot if he continues to have grades like those. The unofficial depth chart released last week didn’t have Sharpe high on the list. But with the Bears wide receiver corps reeling from injury, Sharpe can decide his fate with positive performances.

It’ll be interesting to see if Sharpe’s performance was enough for the Bears coaches to give him more opportunities in training camp and future preseason games. Remember, these stats include only two targets.

Sharpe is coming into his sixth year in the NFL. This will be his first year with the Bears. Sharpe has a total of 8 receiving touchdowns and 1,397 receiving yards in his career.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE