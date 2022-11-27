Trending
WATCH: Bears WRs make impressive catches on scoring drive

Jay Patel
WRs Chase Claypool and Byron Pringle made highlight worthy catches on Chicago’s TD drive

The Bears offense has put together two solid drives to open against the tough New York Jets D on the road. Trevor Siemian was healthy enough to start over Nathan Peterman after a minor warmup injury and he’s playing very well. The Bears pulled off their second consecutive 71-yard drive, however, this time, it ended with the first touchdown of Byron Pringle’s Bears career.

The drive got a major boost with an acrobatic catch from trade deadline acquisition Chase Claypool. He mossed Jets first round pick Sauce Gardner who has been lock down all season long.

The Bears drive was capped off by completing a third and goal on a good pass from Siemian to Pringle. Pringle did his own moss job on Jets CB D.J. Reed.

The Bears offense has played well and Siemian is playing smart and with confidence. Chicago is in yet another close battle.

 

