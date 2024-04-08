Billy Donovan appears to be the top candidate to replace John Calipari

For the second-straight season, the Chicago Bulls are headed to the NBA play-in round of the playoffs. Last year, they defeated Toronto before falling to eventual Eastern Conference champs Miami. Now, Billy Donovan is hoping this year is different and his team can make a run.

And it might just be his last chance to do so.

With the news of John Calipari likely leaving Kentucky to take the Arkansas job, rumors started to swirl about his potential replacement. The names included Nate Oats, TJ Otzelberger and even, Billy Donovan. On Monday, those rumors heated up a little bit with a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel suggests that Donovan is the top target for Kentucky.

“There is one name that looms over all – it’s Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan, who was obviously there under Rick Pitino as an assistant,” Thamel said on Sportscenter. “He is the Hail Mary hire. He is the home run hire. He is who Kentucky is going to make say no … The conversation begins with Billy Donovan, and the search really begins if he says no or if he comes back to Lexington.” via Bleacher Nation.

Would Billy Donovan take the job?

The buzz around the search is what Thamel said. It really doesn’t start until Billy Donovan says yes or no, which could take a while. The NBA Playoffs don’t start for another 12 days and it could be at minimum two weeks before the Bulls are done playing basketball.

Donovan likely won’t comment on the situation (and he’s going to be asked) which won’t give many hints as to what way he’s leaning.

Of course, Donovan has experience coaching in the SEC as he led Florida to two national championships and is a hell of a college job. But would he want to go back to the college game now that there are a lot of changes with NIL and the transfer portal?

We don’t know that information yet but this is certainly something to keep an eye on moving forward over the next few weeks. And the reports and rumors will continue to go on until he does make his decision.

